So much for a good night’s sleep.
I’m sure this has probably happened to you as well.
It’s a cold (almost) winter night, and you are sound asleep in bed. The heat is cranked up, and the temperature inside is comfortable when you close your eyes.
A few hours pass, and then suddenly you are awakened by an unpleasant and jarring surprise.
It’s cold inside of the house.
The first thought that comes to mind is did the heating system malfunction?
Why don’t I hear the rumble of the furnace downstairs? Why is no air — warm or cold — blowing out of the bedroom vents?
Instead there is simply silence.
That is when you also realize that is dark — pitch dark — outside.
No light is coming from the bedroom windows — other than from a few solar lights outside that are still holding a charge.
I search for the flashlight beside of the bedroom stand, and slowly drag myself out of bed.
That is when I realize the electricity is off. Again.
A quick glance outside of the window reveals complete darkness both up and down the road.
Our entire community is once again without electricity.
Why does this happen so often?
Further puzzling is the fact that there was no rain, snow or wind that could have contributed to a power outage.
It’s a cold, but relatively clear late fall night. No one was anticipating a power outage on this particular night.
I try to call up the Appalachian Power website on my cellphone to see if anyone has reported the power outage yet.
Of course, I’m also still half asleep, so the eyesight isn’t great at the moment.
I search for a pair of readers in the kitchen so that I can actually see the tiny cellphone screen with better clarity.
That’s when I glance at the giant red circle on the outage map. It’s not just me without power. It’s a bunch of people. Lovely.
It’s cold (in the 20 degree range on this particular night), and I’m agitated. I can’t make a cup of hot coffee to help warm myself up because — well I have no electricity. So the coffee pot isn’t going to work.
Then I start worrying — which is the worst possible thing you can do in the middle of the night.
Still my mind drifts to media reports I’ve seen over the past few weeks about the possibility of rolling blackouts, power shortages and other woes that could face our nation this winter. It seems that in our mad rush to a green energy future we may not being doing enough to ensure that we can keep the lights on in America — or so those media reports I’ve read and watched on TV seem to suggest.
Now I’m really agitated. And cold. I’m also cursing at politicians under my breath in the middle of the night.
The good news is that getting agitated over a power outage and politics at 2 a.m. in the morning was enough to help get me back to sleep.
And I ended up getting another two or three hours of sleep before being awakened again — this time by the roar of the heater downstairs and the sound of electronics awakening from their unplanned slumber in the living room and kitchen. Finally the power was back on.
Looks like it wasn’t a rolling blackout after all. Probably a squirrel or a car accident or something I surmise.
The crisis has passed. At least for now.
Still I drag myself out of bed, and reset the digital clocks on the stove and microwave so they won’t be blinking and beeping for the remainder of the night.
Soon it is time to go back to bed. With hope I can get another three hours of sleep before morning.
I lay my head on the pillow, and the power blinks off again.
Of course. At least after about 30 seconds or so, it does comes back on this time.
You now what that means. Get back up out of bed again and reset all of the digital clocks again.
Wow. What a night.
At least it wasn’t snowing outside.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
