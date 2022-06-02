I’ve never worked in a coal mine, but the industry is a big part of my family’s heritage, particularly on my mom’s side of the family. My maternal grandfather, known affectionately as pawpaw, was a fire boss or supervisor in West Virginia’s mines. He was underground long before sophisticated machinery such as long wall miners and safety devices such as methane detectors became part of the job.
Mom, who grew up in the coal camps, recalls how her elementary school was next to the road leading up to pawpaw’s mine. Ambulances ran up to the mine every day, and the injuries were usually serious.
Those shared recollections came back last week when I visited the Pocahontas Exhibition Coal Mine. Students from Abbs Valley-Boissevain Elementary School were everywhere, and they were about the age my mom would have been when she saw those ambulances going to pawpaw’s mine almost every day.
The exhibition mine and its museum gave those kids a good look at what life was like years ago both above ground and underground. In the museum, I saw a lot of tools, signs and other artifacts my pawpaw would recognize. I’ve been in the mine, too, and heard stories about how rats could open lunch buckets with their tails. Despite being a nuisance, the miners didn’t try to get rid of them. Rats could detect when conditions underground weren’t right, so they would get out. Miners knew to heed those warnings.
I think I spotted a cage for canaries, too, at the museum. The birds reacted to methane gas sooner than humans, so they offered a warning system in the days before electronics. I know that those birds were raised for the mines in Pocahontas.
The kids learned that coal mining technology is now a long way from the days of canaries and picks. Two members of Virginia’s Mine Rescue Team talked to them about mine rescue, and they remarked that it’s hard to impress kids these days when it comes to technology. Those elementary school kids grew up with cellphones and laptop computers, so the latest in mining technology can seem a bit old school to them. I’m guessing the age of canaries in the mines is the Stone Age to them.
Despite the technology gap between adults and children, I know the students were enjoying their experience. The exhibition mine has been undergoing renovations, and the town of Pocahontas now has big golf carts that takes tourists around the town and to the mine, too.
The exhibition mine is even home to a restaurant, the Ole No. 3, that miners carrying homemade lunches and pepperoni rolls to work could never imagine being in a coal camp town or a company store. A whole roasted hog’s worth of barbecue had been prepared for the kids and other guests.
Renovating the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine gives ATV tourists coming to Tazewell County and neighboring Mercer County something else to experience when they’re not out riding the trails. Out-of-state visitors look for restaurants and destinations they can’t find at home, and I doubt any of their communities have a coal mine you can visit with a museum and good restaurant right next door.
No, I can’t think of another place like that.
The exhibition mine’s renovations ended about the same time the Hatfield-McCoy Trail marked its 11th anniversary in Mercer County; meanwhile, the Spearhead Trail in Tazewell County continues to grow.
Overall, the region is seeing more tourism activity as people seek outdoor activities and unique experiences. It’s encouraging after two years of a pandemic and life being turned upside down. Hopefully, this encouragement will get even stronger as the summer goes by.
