Bill Clinton was the governor of Arkansas from 1979-1981 and 1983-1992 before becoming the 42nd president in 1993 to 2001. The former president was investigated for many suspected wrongdoings during his political career, not unlike Donald Trump. Let’s review a snapshot in political history.
During Clinton’s governorship in Arkansas, Bill Clinton partnered in a real estate deal — Whitewater. An investigation into Whitewater began in 1986, followed Clinton into his first year of presidency in 1993, spearheaded many other investigations by two special counsels, and culminated with Bill Clinton’s impeachment acquittal in 1999 during his second term as president.
Clinton accusers suspected President Clinton was abusing his power for monetary gain, practicing in cover-ups by using the office of the presidency to hide wrongdoing, appointing friends and associates without regard of qualifications, and concealing sexual affairs. Sound familiar?
Clinton supporters believed scandal investigations including Whitewater, Filegate, and Travelgate was nothing more than a witch hunt filled full of false accusations, partisan politics, and prosecutorial overreach. Sound familiar?
Special prosecutor, Janet Reno-appointed Republican Robert Fiske, initially issued a subpoena by the grand jury with criminal suspicions about campaign financing and loans related to the Whitewater deal involving James and Susan McDougal, Clinton business associates. Documents were eventually produced that cleared Clinton.
Independent counsel, Republican Kenneth Starr appointed by a partisan three-member panel, assumed the reins, and continued the Whitewater investigation in 1994. The investigation yielded insufficient evidence to bring charges against President Clinton.
Consequently, the investigation was expanded eventually leading to impeachment charges against Bill Clinton for obstruction and perjury (high crimes and misdemeanors) involving a sexual scandal with Monica Lewinsky, far from anything associated with Whitewater. The Senate voted against the perjury charge with some Republicans joining Democrats in a 55-45 vote February 12, 1999. The obstruction of justice charge ended in a 50/50 split with 67 votes needed to convict.
As a side note, Bill Clinton carried West Virginia in 1992 and 1996 including Mercer County, while Virginia chose incumbent George H.W. Bush in ’92 and challenger Bob Dole in ’96. Third party candidate, Ross Perot, was distant last in both races.
Fifteen people involved in the Whitewater scandal were convicted. Susan McDougal was later pardoned by Clinton after she was convicted of contempt of court for not answering questions about Clinton’s involvement in Whitewater. Sound familiar?
Now consider former President Donald Trump and the reaction by Trump supporters for his bad behavior. Firstly, Republicans have demonstrated they lack moral fiber by ignoring Donald Trump was found liable for sexual assault in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit, and his indictment for improperly reporting hush-money payments to a porn star, just as Democrats showed the same immorality when 49-year-old Bill Clinton used his position of power for sexual advantage over a young 22-year-old intern. The hypocrisy by both parties is indefensible.
Secondly, why so outraged by special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment? Evidence in the Mar-a-Lago documents case indicated Trump was going to be indicted. And apparently Trump will be indicted in Georgia, and possibly over the January 6 insurrection. Spare us the shocked disbelief when it occurs.
Finally, understand that a grand jury that votes for a probable cause indictment does not consist of AG Merrick Garland and President Biden. The probable cause of a committed crime in the documents case was decided by a grand jury of Trump’s peers consisting of people from his home state of Florida. So, too, will Floridians be jury members that either convicts or acquits Trump when this goes to trial.
Don V. Hylton
Bluefield, Va.
