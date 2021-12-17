My youngest son and I were recently in the backyard and he asked what those numerous greenish/brownish large balls scattered about were.
Well, I was a bit surprised he didn’t know, but remembered he basically grew up in a city, not the country, so walnuts weren’t exactly part of the landscape.
Of course, every time I see walnuts in the late fall I think of Aunt Ebb, who provided one of so many Christmas stories. I have told this one before, but it remains special.
For those who may not be familiar with the gathering of black walnut kernels, the process is not an easy one – very time-consuming and it discolors the hands. Wearing open-finger workout gloves can help some but the walnut stain still sticks to the fingers.
Aunt Ebb did not like to wear gloves, so every year at this time the palms of her hands and finger tips were seriously walnut-stained.
She would gather the large balls after they fell from the trees and create a large pile near a rock big enough for her to use as a hulling and shelling platform, plopping down on the ground, hammer in hand, with little plastic bags nearby that would hold the kernels.
One at a time, she would smash and remove the hull, which is a messy task, then crack the walnut and remove those delicious morsels.
I don’t think she ate many of them, or at least I never saw her on the occasions I would help out. I couldn’t resist the temptation and usually ate more than I saved. Besides, the work was tedious and I just couldn’t last very long.
On the other hand, Aunt Ebb could do it for hours at a time.
She gave them all away because they are wonderful additions to many baked items and other recipes, and just in time for the Christmas season. Of course, Aunt Ebb did not cook at all and had no desire to.
One of the people who always received the nuts was her sister, Aunt Tham, who was a great cook and made many tasty deserts, so those walnuts went to good use.
During one holiday season, another good year for black walnuts I suppose, Aunt Ebb cracked a bunch of them, keeping people, especially Aunt Tham, well-stocked.
In fact, Aunt Ebb was surprised when Aunt Tham kept asking her if she had any more.
“Shoot a monkey!” I remember her saying. “She must be baking something for everybody in the frazzlin’ world.”
Although she may not have had any more, Aunt Ebb would, without hesitation, head back to the mountain for more hulling and cracking. After all, the walnuts served as Christmas presents of sorts, so however many Aunt Tham needed, she would get.
Of course, we all enjoyed that baking, and Aunt Ebb always made it a point to drop in around lunch and dinner times during the holidays for a meal and a delicious desert, with many of them chock full of those walnuts.
On Christmas Day, she visited all of her sisters – my mother, Aunt Tham, Aunt Angum and Aunt Ruby, who always made a huge fruit cake, with black walnuts in it, of course.
Don’t laugh. That fruit cake was the best in the world. My mother, on the other hand, made an ice box cake with walnuts. That is still my favorite desert.
Aunt Ebb started making her rounds that year, eating at least some dessert at each stop, maybe an entire meal, depending on the time of day she arrived.
When she stopped at Aunt Tham’s, she was already full but had another dessert.
When gifts were exchanged, according to the stories I heard and I have no doubt they are true, Aunt Tham gave her two gifts — a sequined cowboy shirt, I think, and a Christmas card, as usual.
I am quite sure Aunt Ebb was ecstatic over the shirt, or anything cowboy for that matter. I don’t think she cared much for cards, probably thinking they were a waste of money.
But she was always polite about it and thankful for the card.
To her shock, when she opened Aunt Tham’s card she found inside two crisp $100 bills.
“What in the world is this for?!” she said.
Aunt Ebb was irate that Aunt Tham would give her such a nice gift, but Aunt Tham would not take it back and told her she had earned it, that she deserved something in return other than a dessert after all those years of hard work to get walnuts. That was why Aunt Tham had asked for extra walnuts. She sold them.
Tears flowed, of course. But it wasn’t about the money, and I think Aunt Ebb gave it all to the church.
It was all about love.
After I told my son the story I was hoping it would inspire him, so I asked him if he could take over the tradition.
Yeah, right…
Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
