The problem with wearing a mask is that no one can really understand what you are trying to say.
That is, unless you talk really, really loud. Almost like when you are singing. And, of course, both Jim Justice and Ralph Northam have warned us on multiple occasions that we aren’t supposed to sing. But I guess screaming really loud is OK.
That’s what I should have done last week when the Powerball Jackpot was way up there in the $640 million range.
I made a quick stop at a convenience station here in the city last week to buy a few tickets. Once inside of the store, I mumbled to the clerk that I wanted to buy four lottery tickets. Of course, I had a mask on, and thus my voice was somewhat muffled.
So imagine my surprise when she told it would be $16.
Sixteen dollars? I had only purchased four tickets. Did the price of Powerball suddenly increase?
No. Powerball didn’t increase the price of its tickets. The clerk just thought I said eight tickets instead four. It’s the darn mask.
No one can really understand what you are saying while masked unless you talk really, really loud.
I didn’t question the situation, and promptly handed the clerk a $20 bill.
At about the same time, out of nowhere, Charlie Boothe showed up in the same convenience store in the line behind me. Charlie also was hoping to buy a Powerball ticket. You know him as Charles Boothe, but here in the newsroom he’s simply known as “Charlie.”
So what were the odds of two newspaper employees, both with the same name, ending up in the same store at the same time to buy a lottery ticket? Maybe it was a sign that lady luck was going shine down on at least one of us.
I laughed, and showed Charlie that I had purchased, albeit unintentionally, $16 worth of lottery tickets. But I didn’t feel that bad after Charlie told me he was planning to buy $10 worth of lottery tickets.
I know what you are probably thinking at this point. The newspaper employees must be big gamblers, particularly those whose first name is “Charles.” Well, my nickname is actually “Bobby,” and he’s “Charlie.” But we still both officially go by “Charles.”
We aren’t gamblers, of course. It was simply the allure of a giant jackpot. And a case of interesting timing that we both ended up in the same convenience store at the same time.
Well, after buying $16 worth of lottery tickets, I must have won big. Right?
Not really. I ended up getting the Powerball, and that’s it. And the last time I checked, the prize for successfully picking the Powerball is a whopping $4.
So $16 for a $4 prize? Well let’s just say it wasn’t a very good return on my investment.
But I had to try. The jackpot was too high not to. And so what? I lost $16. Well technically I only lost $12 because I won a $4 prize.
Oh well. Maybe I will win next time.
The following morning I asked Charlie if he won anything, and his response was “nothing.”
The odds certainly were never in our favor.
And, by the way, no one won the big jackpot on that particular day.
So everyone who played technically lost. And Powerball won.
Next time I probably won’t buy $16 worth of tickets. I’ll talk louder, and keep my purchase at three tickets, or $6.
I hate that I didn’t win the big jackpot, but it’s not like I’ve never won anything.
When I was a kid living in McDowell County, I won a brand new bicycle in a national contest. That was kind of neat back in the day.
And I’ve won $10, $20 and even $25 here and there with various scratch off lottery tickets over the years.
Now, I don’t even technically have to play the lottery. The federal government sent me $600 a few weeks ago, and apparently President-Elect Joe Biden wants to send me and others another $1,400.
I’m not going to say no, after all, if he really wants to send me free money.
Heck, if I get another $1,400 from Biden, maybe I will buy another $16 worth of lottery tickets. I may even splurge and buy $20 worth of tickets.
OK. Maybe not. That $20 can be put to better use.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
