Part of the newsroom morning ritual is to call the region’s 911 centers and law enforcement agencies to see if anything is happening. Most of the time these “police checks” as we call them don’t yield anything, but sometimes we learn about a fire or a pursuit that happened earlier that morning. Police checks are part of our evening routine, too, to reduce the chances of something getting by us. The calls are no guarantee, but they help.
A lot of the dispatchers know my voice, but I have met few of them face-to-face. This changed a little Monday when I visited the Mercer County 911 Center to do a story about National Telecommunicators Week. Voices on the phone became flesh-and-blood people.
And those people do a lot more than just answer the phone and take messages. They have to question upset and frightened people so they can give the police, firefighters or EMS workers some information before they reach the scene of a crime or a crash. Let’s say their job involves a lot more than taking a message and passing it on.
The dispatch center’s work stations, each with a semi-circle of computer screens, reminded me of that nuclear power plant control room in “The China Syndrome,” that 1979 movie featuring Jane Fonda and the late Jack Lemmon. They later brought up memories of visiting the missile submarine U.S.S. West Virginia and seeing its really incredible technology. Ironically, Mercer County’s 911 center is more colorful than the West Virginia’s bridge.
Journalism and dispatching first responders does have some things in common. Every day is different, and you never know what sort of stories or situations you’ll be dealing with when you clock in for the day. For example, I had no idea that I would be visiting the 911 center Monday. An unexpected phone call or a call on the police scanner can upset all the plans you had for the day. Dispatchers face the same unpredictability every day. One call might be about a fender bender in a parking lot and the next might be about a plane crash.
Despite the things our professions have in common, I doubt that I could be a 911 dispatcher. I’m sure the stress level is greater and the decisions have to be made much faster. And while I consider myself an even-tempered person, dealing with irate people is stressful enough already but a topic that could literally mean life or death could push me over my limit. I have to admire the patience that 911 dispatchers display while they’re handling their calls.
Sometimes I think I should do what I call a grand tour. This would involve visiting each 911 center and dispatch center in our coverage area and meeting the people I talk to almost every day on the phone. It would be nice to have faces to go with the voices. Sometimes we chat if nothing much is happening and other times we exchange a couple of sentences. Sometimes I imagine what the person on the other end of the line looks like, and I’m sure that I’m wrong.
I’m sure this grand tour would cost me a couple of days and involve driving more than a couple hundred miles through southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia, but I still wonder about doing it sometime. I just wonder what the world is like at the other end of all those phone calls.
This week is National Telecommunicators Week, and it’s a time for showing dispatchers how much their work is appreciated. They do a stressful job every day so the rest of us can be safer and get the help we need sooner when emergencies strike. They are that voice at the other end of the phone, that person staying calm and getting the answers that that first responders going to the rescue will need to know. It’s easy to get upset when events seem to be moving too slow, but the best thing to do is answer the dispatchers’ questions as clearly as possible so they can do their jobs and help. They deserve our cooperation, and they certainly deserve our respect.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
