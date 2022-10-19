A few weeks ago while walking through the food section of the Dollar General Market in Bluefield, Va., I experienced what can best be described as a case of deja vu.
For a few brief seconds, my mind flashed back to my childhood. I was suddenly inside of the old Acme Supermarket again.
Well, not technically, but I came to the sudden realization that the Dollar General Market on Leatherwood Lane was once an Acme Supermarket.
It was something that I had never really thought about before.
When I was a child, this was where mom took the family each weekend to buy groceries. Not the Dollar General Market. It didn’t exist back then. Instead it was the Acme Supermarket. Same building, but two different businesses.
We lived in McDowell County at the time, and a typical weekend outing to Bluefield consisted of a visit to the grand Hill’s Department store, followed by lunch at the adjoining and always delicious Ponderosa, and then finally it was time to buy groceries at the Acme Supermarket. Once the Mercer Mall opened, it was added to our weekly shopping schedule as well. But that came later.
If a major movie was playing, sometimes we were lucky enough to travel back to Bluefield on the following Sunday to catch the film on the big screen at the Blue Prince Cinema, which was located at the time just below Hill’s. But that was more of a rarity than the norm. The old theater was demolished years ago, and a housing complex is now located where it once stood.
I have a fond memory for the old Acme Supermarket because it was the first store that I ever got lost in as a child.
I technically wasn’t lost. I just wandered away.
I don’t remember the specifics, but somehow or another I got separated from Mom, and started meandering through the store on my own.
I think the old video game arcade cabinets had something to do with it. Back then, if you could bum a quarter or two (or three) off of mom, there was an arcade cabinet in just about every store you went to. This included the old Acme Supermarket. Playstation didn’t exist back then, and the objective of an arcade cabinet was to keep playing for as long as you could on a single quarter.
So I’m pretty sure I ended up at the arcade machines hoping to play a game for a quarter. I think they had some kind of lunar landing game or something of that sort at the time that fascinated me.
Basically you had to guide a space ship from the top of the screen to the bottom. Of course, there were all kinds of obstacles in between.
So while the premise of the video game sounded simple enough, playing it was a lot more difficult. The goal, after all, was to get you to keep pumping more quarters into the machine.
Mom was obviously worried.
So eventually it happened. The loud speaker inside of the grocery store came on, and “Bobby Owens” was instructed to return to the front office area where his mother was looking for him. Yep. I was in trouble. Mom was worried enough about my whereabouts that she had the manager to call out my name over the store’s loudspeaker system.
Reluctantly I walked back toward the manager’s section of the grocery store where mom was waiting on me. All of the other customers who saw me walking toward the manager’s area knew I was the kid who ran away.
I learned my lesson, and didn’t walk (too far) away from mom’s shopping cart again.
Acme may now be a distant memory, but the building that once housed it is still standing. And a large section of the Dollar General Market now doubles as a grocery store. So it isn’t surprising that for a brief minute or two my mind flashed back to the old Acme. After all, I was buying groceries on this particular day in the same building that once housed the old grocery store that I got lost in as a child.
Maybe not a real case of deja vu, but close enough.
Mom is no longer with us. Nor is Acme. And I promise to never get lost in the Dollar General Market.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
