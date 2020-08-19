The commute to work each morning shouldn’t be comparable to a demolition derby.
After all, we live in the country and the mountains. This isn’t a big city setting with bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Yet, on some morning and evening commutes, it can seem as such.
I’ll give you an example. While driving to work recently on a local secondary roadway, an approaching vehicle suddenly swerved, crossed into my line of traffic, and then pulled off the side of the road onto a paved area where there is a garage.
All the while, the driver of that vehicle was looking down toward his lap. He didn’t even see my vehicle approaching.
I had to hit the brakes, and then honked my horn in a show of dissatisfaction for his poor driving skills.
I figured one of two things was happening. Either this guy was looking at his cell phone instead of the road ahead of him, or he was driving impaired as a result of drugs or alcohol.
Yes. I have no sympathy for those who use drugs.
No one should be high on drugs first thing in the morning, or last thing at night for that matter.
But I’m reminded of a story that Editor Samantha Perry likes to repeat here in the newsroom. Some people who are addicts and high on drugs don’t always spend their mornings in bed. Some are on area roadways looking for their next high, she learned from local enforcement officials. Samantha often points to a case here in Bluefield where shots were fired that involved a morning drug deal gone bad.
Once again, I have no sympathy for those individuals who are wasting away their life on drugs.
I also have little sympathy for addicts. The way I look at it these individuals have two options. They can either get off of drugs, turn their life around and become a contributing member of society. Or they can opt to live of a life of addiction where their actions are a scourge upon society and their neighborhoods.
Sadly, far too many people in our region choose the latter lifestyle option. It’s a tragic decision with destructive life consequences that follow.
Even more disconcerting is the thought that people are still getting high on drugs during a deadly global pandemic. They are choosing to consume or inject illegal narcotics into their body at a time when a silent killer called COVID-19 is still spreading in our towns and cities.
But these folks aren’t thinking about the pandemic. They are thinking about how they are going to get their next fix.
Back to that dangerous driver. Well, after he did a 180 in the middle of the road, he then pulled back onto the roadway and began following behind me. Or at least he attempted to. I kept a close eye on the vehicle because he was straddling the double line for the bulk of the short drive. Essentially, he was driving in the middle of the road. Thank goodness that no vehicles were approaching in front of me otherwise he would have certainly caused a collision.
Each time I glanced in my rear view mirror, I noticed that this individual didn’t have his eyes on the road. Instead, he was still staring down toward his lap area. At this point, I’m thinking it is a case of texting while driving as opposed to driving high or drunk or something like that.
Well, I finally reached the U.S. Route 52 intersection, and this guy was still behind me. I was afraid he was going to run into me, as I had to stop at the intersection to yield to approaching traffic. Well he got kind of close to my bumper, but he didn’t hit me. I was then finally able to get a good look in the rear view mirror of what was going on.
That was when I realized it was a case of a distracted driver.
He was in the middle of a telephone conversation, and seemed extremely agitated. His eyes and his attention were not focused on the road.
It must have been an important phone conversation. I wonder why it couldn’t have waited until he was out of his vehicle, or at the very least parked on the side of the road.
You gotta love distracted drivers.
Gosh. Just put the phone down and drive. You can have that conservation when you reach your destination. And if you have to talk to someone right at that moment, then please just pull off the road and have your conversation.
Or how about utilizing a hands-free speaker system or something like that? With most cell phones, all you have to do is turn on the speaker, set the phone down and then you can have a safe conversation while driving, if you absolutely must.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
