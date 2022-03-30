It was a decade that most people either loved or hated.
I’m talking about the era of big hair, bright lights and even bigger music, a period of time better known as the 80s.
It was a decade that began with shopping store brawls between desperate parents trying to secure a hard to find Cabbage Patch doll and the evil galactic empire striking back at the box office.
Yes, if you were around in the 80s, you likely saw “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” on the big screen. You either loved or hated “E.T.,” and were likely stumped by the Rubik’s Cube. Did anyone ever solve that puzzle?
You also likely watched in horror as the space shutter Challenger exploded on live television.
It was a decade of many highs and lows. But life was still normal.
There was no pandemic, no war, no mask mandates and no government-ordered shutdowns in the 80s.
No one talked about global warming, and Donald Trump was simply a rich celebrity pursued by the tabloids at the time, but not the mainstream media.
Of course, a Hollywood actor turned politician was elected president in the early 80s, and then re-elected to a second term during that same decade. Maybe the whole Ronald Reagan era inspired Trump to start thinking about politics?
I had a mustache, at least for a period of time during the high school years, and longer hair.
Everyone had big hair back then.
High school was OK, until Algebra II arrived. Then I was required to memorize the French National Anthem in my French 1 class. Thank goodness for the Journalism 1 reprieve.
Dissecting dead frogs wasn’t for me, but our study of astronomy was certainly a blast.
Eventually high school transitioned into college, as the 80s were slowly winding down.
The first big move in life arrived, as I relocated from the safe confines of McDowell County to a college dormitory in neighboring Mercer County.
The college years, at least initially, were carefree and interesting, but the decade of decadence was coming to an end. Midway into my collegiate studies, the 80s rolled over into the 90s.
It was a new era, and the end of Reaganomics.
Bill Clinton, at least initially, seemed like a much cooler president than George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan combined, but I was also young and foolish at the time. So please forgive me. I eventually got my act together at the voting booth. Wisdom comes with age, after all.
Today, given everything we have endured over the last two years and three months, I tend to look back at that decade — the 80s and the first two or years of the 90s — as an almost surreal period in time.
Who wouldn’t want to go on a Cabbage Patch doll shopping adventure again at the old Hill’s Department Store? Who wouldn’t want to watch “The Return of the Jedi” or “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” once again at the now gone, but not forgotten, Blue Prince Cinema? Who would not want to enjoy one more delicious meal with their family at the old Ponderosa steakhouse after a long-day of shopping at Hills?
Who wouldn’t want to buy an Orange Julius hot-dog again at the Mercer Mall, or even visit KayBee Toys one more time? Who wouldn’t want to rent a movie at Blockbuster Video again or enjoy one more shopping spree at Magic Mart in Welch?
Those were the days.
The 80s were iconic.
We were carefree. We lived life to the fullest. We embraced pop culture. We communicated among ourselves, person to person, and not on social media.
Thanks for indulging me with this brief respite from the new and not so enjoyable 20s.
Now back to reality — and war, COVID, inflation and high gas prices.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTowens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.