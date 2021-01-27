Do you long for the days when life was a little simpler? Forget for a moment that we are living in the year 2021. Instead, try to remember a world where our life didn’t revolve around our cell phones and Facebook. A world where we were connected through friendships and social gatherings as opposed to social media and the world wide web.
Yes, as difficult as it may be for today’s younger generation to understand, we once lived in a world where face-to-face communications were the norm, not Facebook. Instead of sending a text message, years ago folks picked up a landline telephone to communicate. We didn’t send tweets on Twitter. Instead, we exchanged our thoughts in letters and cards that weren’t limited to 248 characters or less.
Speaking of those old landline telephones, they were not tiny computers as our cell phones are today. We also could turn our television on with the comfort of knowing that it wasn’t smart, and that it didn’t require a regular online system update. Nowadays, almost everything requires an online update.
Do you remember when a fun game night involved sitting down with family and friends to play cards or even Monopoly as opposed to Mario? The pure simplicity of board games of old can’t be overstated. That was true family time spent together — offline I might add. Speaking of games, do you remember when things were as simple as Mario, whether he was super or just a plain plumber?
Nowadays, if you try to play a video game that was purchased for $60 or more, most of what you have already paid for is still locked away behind a pay wall. In other words, you have to shell out another $20 to $50 to unlock what is already on the CD that you purchased. Why is this acceptable?
Back to television for a minute. Do you remember the day when you could watch a television show or movie that actually entertained without preaching politics? Do you remember when state-of-the-art technology was the Video Cassette Recorder (VCR for short)? Do you remember when neighbors helped neighbors and drug addiction and drug activity in our communities was something seemingly unheard of. Back in the day, it was assumed — whether correctly or not — that every neighborhood was a safe and drug-free community.
Do you remember when you could visit an actual movie rental store and rent a movie for a day or two without actually having to buy or stream it first? Do you remember when going to the big box department store was actually a fun experience that would often culminate with a visit to the popcorn and hot dog stand on the way out the door? And a face mask wasn’t required for entry back in the day.
Speaking of the department store, do you remember the day when you didn’t have to stop and second guess yourself about entering a building that is too crowded? Not because of the crowd size, of course, but because of coronavirus.
Yes. So much has changed so quickly. The world has been seemingly flipped upside down in the span of a single year.
I hope you enjoyed our brief respite from reality. Now welcome back to 2021. The pandemic is still with us. And so are bad politicians, plenty of them. But at least it’s no longer 2020.
— Charles Owens is the assistant managing editor for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
