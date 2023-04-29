I will reluctantly admit that there was one part of journalism school that I didn’t particularly enjoy. It was the darkroom.
Yep. I didn’t like having to develop my own 35 mm film.
It was a time consuming experience that often produced failed results.
Now I will also admit that some of our younger readers may have no idea what I’m talking about right now.
You see I’m going back in time. Way back.
Before we had digital cellphones, digital cameras and even the internet, reporters and photographers used 35 mm film. And it had to be developed in the so-called darkroom.
One of my college journalism courses actually required the students to develop 35 mm film in the darkroom we had on campus.
This was never easy. For starters, if you incorrectly removed the 35 mm film from the camera before entering the darkroom, most of the film would be exposed to light and ruined. All of your photos would be lost.
The film itself had to be processed in trays of chemicals. And it took time — we are talking an hour or longer — for the film to be developed and dried. Damp prints would often be left hanging from a string in the darkroom until they were fully dried.
So it involved a lot of waiting and trial and error.
•••
Today, with the modern marvel of digital photography and cellphones that also double as high-definition cameras, it is almost inconceivable to think that taking a photograph was such a difficult process just a few short decades ago.
Even in the 70s and the 80s, all you had to do was snap a button on a Polaroid instant camera, and a photo would print out and develop before your own eyes in a matter of minutes.
But those instant photos of old were not exactly high quality images. So as a general rule they didn’t work well for newspapers.
Nope. Back in the day, 35 mm film was the industry standard for newspapers.
So professional photography was much more labor-intensive and time consuming.
I don’t recall having a lot of success in the old college darkroom.
But I do certainly remember accidentally exposing more than a few rolls of film to daylight.
So the long and tedious process of developing film in the darkroom was never exactly my thing.
Nowadays, with a cellphone or digital camera, you can take as many photos as you like with ease and no expense.
That wasn’t the case with the 35 mm film, which was expensive. So you didn’t waste your shots.
As I made the transition from college student to professional journalist, I was relieved to discover that I was never actually required to develop my own 35 mm film.
Instead, as long as I could successfully rewind the film and then remove it from the camera without also exposing it to daylight, all I had to do then was hand the roll of film over to one of our newsroom photographers. He or she would then develop it themselves in the darkroom.
That was certainly a relief. No long hours in the newsroom wasted in the darkroom.
I guess I wouldn’t have stressed over the whole darkroom thing in college had I known that reporters — at least here in Bluefield at the time — were not required to develop their own film.
•••
We were trained in a little bit of everything back in college, including public speaking, public relations, radio, television and of course print journalism. It was a well-rounded curriculum that helped to prepare us for our future careers.
I still remember one day when a classmate who was already employed by the Daily Telegraph at the time stood up among us and proudly displayed a section of the newspaper that he had paginated the night before. It got my attention, and I thought to myself that this is something that I too would like to do in the future. Of course, I also realized at the time that I would need to learn how to paginate if I was serious about a career in the newspaper businesses.
Today, so many years later, I am paginating — now everyday — as one of my many behind the scenes duties here in the newsroom.
One thing I don’t do a lot of is take photographs. Which is kind of ironic since that was one thing I did stress over back in college.
I will also add that the Telegraph’s old darkroom was retired years ago. That area of the building is now simply used for storage.
Good. I don’t miss the darkroom.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com
