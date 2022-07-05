The big Graham-Beaver game won’t be played this year until Aug. 27, but active planning is already underway for a week of activities to coincide with the gridiron contest.
With the expanded schedule of events, there will be more to do and see this year during the week of the big game.
The new activities planned for this year include a parade, a carnival, a pep rally, a golf tournament, a 5K race, and other events. That’s in addition to the Lemonade Festival, which is returning to Bluefield after a two-year absence.
The 2022 edition of the Lemonade Festival will get underway on the morning after the big game, or Saturday, August 27, and will include food, music, fun and, of course, free lemonade regardless of whether it is 90 degrees outside or not.
“We want to get the city fired up for the big game on Friday night, and then on Saturday is the Lemonade Festival,” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said.
You may have noticed that we said the “Graham-Beaver” game as opposed to the “Beaver-Graham” game.
That’s because the city of Bluefield and the town of Bluefield, Va., are calling this year’s contest the “Graham-Beaver” game. Marson said it is Graham High School’s turn to be the home team at Mitchell Stadium this year, so it is listed first.
Rick Showalter, the city’s parks and recreation director, says several committees are still meeting to schedule and coordinate activities around this year’s game.
The high school rivalry game always draws a big crowd at Mitchell Stadium.
In a normal year, attendance will typically exceed 10,000 spectators. This includes many alumni who now live out of town, but schedule their vacations around the “Battle of the Bluefields” contest so that they can return home for the big game.
While COVID has complicated things in recent years, with the outright cancellation of the big game in 2020 and a two-month delay in 2021, a normal game day is expected this year with all pandemic restrictions in West Virginia and neighboring Virginia now lifted.
Having more activities and events in place this year before and after the game will ensure that the large crowd in town will have have plenty of things to do and see, including a carnival downtown.
Go ahead and pencil Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, on your calendar. It should be a fun-filled weekend for all.
