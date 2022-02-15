There is a lot of excitement in Bluefield right now regarding the long-awaited development of Exit 1 along the heavily traveled Interstate 77 corridor.
Gov. Jim Justice confirmed last week that Omnis Building Technologies will develop a $40 million manufacturing plant at Exit 1, creating 150 to 300 good-paying jobs for the region while also opening up Exit 1 for the possibility of additional business growth in the years ahead.
Omnis Building Technologies, which is relocating to West Virginia from California, plans to develop a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Exit 1 for the purpose of creating specialized housing materials.
The company is a manufacturer of energy-efficient, pre-engineered, home building systems made up of Concrete Insulated Building Units (CIBU) that are shipped and then assembled on-site to make pre-designed homes. Once delivered, the patented turn-key homes are easily constructed and move-in ready in just a few days, according to the governor’s office.
The project is a potential game changer for Bluefield, and the fulfillment of a nearly five-year-old effort by the Bluefield Board of Directors and Bluefield Economic Development Authority Administrator Jim Spencer to open up the Exit 1 corridor to business growth.
Once the company is operational at Exit 1, it will also help in meeting a significant need across the nation and locally, which is new housing.
“I flew to California and saw the prototype,” Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin said last week of the homes the company will build. “It is sleek, modern, clean and it’s just going to appeal greatly I think to younger folks and people who are not looking to have these big mansions, but a clean, safe place to live.”
Martin believes some of the homes the company will manufacture at Exit 1 will end up in West Virginia, and within the city limits of Bluefield.
“It’s a good thing for Bluefield and a good thing for our entire area, and I think it sets the standard for us going forward,” Martin said. “We deserve a few wins around here, and we deserve to finally start joining the rest of the country in prosperity and diversification.”
We agree. The $40 million development planned for Exit 1 is a significant step forward for Bluefield, and will help to pave the path for additional business growth along the I-77 corridor.
“Now we are starting to create jobs where our young people can graduate, get a job and stay here,” Spencer said last week. “We are not done. We are going to continue to be aggressive and to look for other opportunities to attract jobs.”
Weather permitting, a contractor could begin mobilizing at the Exit 1 site later this month. The company is hoping to have the $40 million facility up and running by the year’s end.
It should be noted that the Omnis Building Technologies announcement comes almost three years to the date that technology giant Intuit announced plans to open its prosperity hub in Bluefield — a key development that puts the city on a path toward renewed growth.
Make no mistake about it. Bluefield is coming back in a big and transformative way.
Nearly five decades ago, the city was a regional hub for shopping and retail growth. Today, Bluefield stands at the threshold of becoming a new hub for technology, commerce and manufacturing growth.
These are exciting times for the city. We applaud all involved for helping to bring Omnis Building Technologies to Bluefield.
Exit 1 is finally on a fast track to development. The interstate corridor can only grow more from here.
