As the countdown to the big Battle of the Bluefields gridiron contest begins, there will be plenty for area residents and visitors to do this week well before Bluefield and Graham square off at Mitchell Stadium.
The big game itself is set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m, but the week is chock full of pre-game activities and events this year.
The hope is to provide fun activities for both local residents and former residents of the region who are returning home this week for the Beaver-Graham contest, according to Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson.
This includes a carnival, which begins today on Princeton Avenue beside the TailYard dog park and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The carnival is being sponsored by the Bluefield Shriners.
The carnival will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday. It will feature rides for kids and other attractions, according to Marson.
A golf tournament will follow on Wednesday at Fincastle featuring 18 teams. Nine are playing for Bluefield and nine are playing for Graham, according to Rick Showalter, the city’s parks and recreation director.
“The teams with the total lowest score will win,” Showalter said, and proceeds from the tourney will go to the winning school’s athletic teams.
Also on Aug. 24, the Granada Theater will host the first Legends of the Rivalry.
As part of that event, Bluefield High School past athletes and coaches will gather and participate in a roundtable discussion on stage which will be a chance to reminisce, talk about past games and the history of the rivalry, according to Marson. Clips from previous big games will also be shown at the event, according to Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corp.
“Our hope is that lots of folks will come down to the Granada,” Marson said, adding they can also bring kids to have fun at the carnival.
A parade and pep rally also are planned for Thursday at 6 p.m. As part of that event, athletes and coaches in all fall sports programs at Bluefield High School will walk down Commerce Street to Chicory Square.
Furthermore, vendors and food trucks will be on Raleigh Street as well as a beer tent in the fenced in area beside the former Big Whiskey all week through Saturday starting Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On game day, tailgating in the grassy area beside Bowen Field will open at 9 a.m. Reservations can be made online for spots and there are no fees this year, according to the city. Instead it will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. It should also be noted that no alcoholic beverages will be allowed during the tailgating event.
So there you go. There will be plenty to do and see this week in Bluefield as the countdown to the big game begins.
In 2020, the Beaver-Graham game was canceled due to COVID. In 2021, it had to be rescheduled, once again due to COVID.
So there is certainly ample anticipation for this year’s contest.
Having a carnival, parade, vendors and all of the other activities this year should make it an extra special week.
Have fun, and enjoy the countdown to the 2022 edition of the Battle of the Bluefields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.