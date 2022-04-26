Hardworking volunteers have removed more than 33 tons of trash and junk from area roadways and neighborhoods in Mercer County during the last five weeks.
Hundreds have pitched in to help beautify our region, and there is still time for more spring cleaning.
The annual Keep Mercer County Clean campaign is set to wrap up this Saturday, April 30, so a big finish is needed.
If you have not yet participated in spring cleaning in or around your home or neighborhood, please do so between now and the conclusion of the campaign Saturday.
It’s important that we do everything in our power to help beautify the region, and to make a positive first impression upon those out-of-town visitors who are traveling to the area each weekend to ride our ATV trails.
We must keep our yards, neighborhoods, streets, roads and mountains clear of unwanted trash and debris. It’s also important to remember that many more visitors will be descending upon the region in the weeks and months ahead as we approach the summer festival season.
A big thank you also is in order for everyone who has participated in spring cleaning activities across our region over the past couple of weeks. Hundreds have labored to clean roads, streets and mountainsides, while others have worked to spruce up their own yards and neighborhoods.
These efforts are welcomed and have made a positive difference. But there is still much more work to be done.
While there is only four days remaining in the countywide “Love Where You Live: Keep Mercer Clean” campaign, spring cleaning efforts in individual neighborhoods and communities can and should continue in the weeks ahead.
Those who have not yet participated in spring cleaning around their homes are strongly encouraged to do so.
We should all love where we live, and we should strive to keep it clean. We need a big finish. Let’s end the 2022 edition of the “Keep Mercer Clean” campaign on a high note.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.