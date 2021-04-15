A big thank you is in order for everyone who has participated in spring cleaning activities across our region to date. Many have labored to clean roads, streets and mountainsides, while others have simply worked to spruce up their own yards and neighborhoods.
But with only 15 days to go in the 2021 edition of the Keep Mercer County Clean campaign, there is still plenty of work to be done.
Given the ongoing pandemic, and all of the disruptions associated with it, we need a big finish to the campaign to help rid our roadways, mountains and communities of unwanted trash and debris.
For whatever reason, a lot of trash piled up across the region during the pandemic, and the state-ordered shutdowns of 2020. So the more individuals who can help pick up litter and other junk around their neighborhoods, homes and communities over the next 15 days the better.
It’s important that we do everything in our power to help beautify the region, and to make a positive first impression upon those out-of-town visitors who are traveling to the area each week to enjoy our ATV trails and other outdoor activities.
We must keep our yards, neighborhoods, streets, roads and mountains clear of unwanted trash and debris. It’s also important to remember that more visitors will be descending upon the region in the weeks and months ahead, particularly if local fairs and festivals are allowed to resume later this spring and summer.
Right now, it appears that will be the case, barring a significant fourth surge of the virus.
So now is the time to tidy up our region, particularly while the weather is warm.
We should all love where we live, and we should strive to keep it clean. We need a big finish over the next 15 days. Let’s wrap up the “Keep Mercer Clean” campaign on a high note.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.