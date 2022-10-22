Given all of the focus this year on election integrity, no one was expecting any major election gaffes before Nov. 8. Right? Well think again.
Several voters in the town of Bluefield, Va., were recently notified by mail that their voting precinct for the Nov. 8 election is the Richlands Police Department. What? The town of Richlands is about an hour away from Bluefield. But it gets even stranger. Several voters in the town of Cedar Bluff, also located in Tazewell County, were told that their new polling precinct was in Russell County. Good grief?
How in the world did this happen?
The Virginia Department of Elections said last week it had identified an issue with voter notices sent to some voters in Southwest Virginia. It said some individuals with a post office box may have received a voter notice with incorrect voting location information.
Well that’s an understatement. Telling folks in Bluefield three weeks before the election that they will voting in Richlands is a major blunder.
Just to be clear, voters in the town of Bluefield, Va., will still be voting in Bluefield, Va. And the residents of Richlands will still be voting in Richlands. Also, no one who lives in Tazewell County will be required to vote in Russell County.
That’s nonsense. We don’t understand how such a mistake could have been made.
Tazewell County Registrar Brian Earls says his office has been receiving “nonstop calls from angry people” who received the incorrect letters.
We can see why people would be angry. This error has created unnecessary confusion so close to Election Day.
The state of Virginia should be encouraging people to vote, not creating confusion about where they vote.
Localities that were impacted by the blunder included Tazewell and Buchanan counties, as well as the city of Bristol, and the counties of Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Washington and Wise, according to the state Department of Elections. In other words, incorrect voter notices were sent out all across Southwest Virginia.
Earls said the state hired a third-party vendor to mail out voting notices.
“It all stemmed back originally to this being a redistricting year, and all of our House and Senate district numbers changed and everybody had to get a new voter card,” Earls said. “Everyone was issued a new voter notice so the state took on the expense and took it on to mail them out themselves, and so we had the first wave that went out and they sent it to everyone’s physical address even if you had a P.O. Box. That was the first issue.”
Then a second round of voter notices were sent out later to post office boxes, but some included the wrong information. Earls said.
“It was way off,” Earls said of the notices. “The only thing that was correct was the name and address on the front (of the envelope), but on the inside it had a different name and a voting location that may or may not have been within this county.”
The state Department of Elections says it will mail corrected notices to all affected voters.
But the damage has already been done.
The state of Virginia has to do better than this.
There really is no excuse for a mistake of this magnitude so close to election day.
It is unfortunate that this happened.
To each and every voter of Southwest Virginia, we implore you, please don’t let this senseless error deter your resolve. Please vote.
If you are unsure of where you are supposed to vote, please contact your local voter registration office.
The most important thing is for everyone to cast a ballot on Nov. 8.
