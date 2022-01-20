It happens just about every year. Once a new legislative session begins, a couple of bad ideas are introduced as bills that leaves the rest of us shaking our heads.
The first week of the 2022 session of the West Virginia Legislature proved to be no exception. Probably one of the biggest head-scratchers introduced so far in the session is Senate Bill 236.
Sponsored by two Democrats, Senator Mike Romano and Senator Richard Lindsey, the proposed measure would essentially mandate that all citizens of West Virginia will be required to vote or face a civil or financial penalty. Any violation of the proposed law would constitute a civil offense.
“Any person who is an eligible voter but fails to vote in any general election and does not possess an approved exception or exemption from the secretary is subject to a civil penalty of not more than $50 or eight hours of community service and any violation thereof constitutes a civil offense,” a text of the measure reads.
Good grief. Of course everyone should vote. However, no one should be threatened with a fine or community service for not voting.
This bill, while well-intended, is essentially another government mandate.
Let’s be clear about this.
Yes, every registered voter in the Mountain State should vote during each and every election cycle. There is no disputing that.
And if you don’t vote, you better have a good reason for not casting a ballot. Don’t complain on social media once the election is over if you didn’t vote.
However, here in deeply red West Virginia, talk of mandating voting — and penalizing those voters who don’t vote with a fine or community service — isn’t going to fly.
A registered voter who sits out an election cycle may have a legitimate reason for doing so. He or she may not be happy with the candidates on the ballot or may have a medical or physical condition that keeps them from casting a ballot during a particular election cycle. Sure they can vote by mail, but some voters prefer casting a ballot in person at their local polling precinct.
Everyone should be strongly encouraged to vote each and every election cycle. It’s as simple as that. You encourage, but you don’t mandate.
With hope this Democrat-backed measure won’t get very far in the Republican-controlled West Virginia Legislature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.