You know you are having a bad day when this happens.
About two weeks ago, I repeated a ritual that I do every day, multiple times a day. I walked downstairs from the upstairs area. But on this particular day that simple routine was far from normal.
I was walking barefoot, since I was indoors, and simply walking down the steps. The main outdoor exit is downstairs, so I walk up and down the stairs everyday. It’s good exercise, I might add.
But on this particular day, I had a surprise waiting for me on the bottom step.
A snake.
And I stepped on it.
I probably scared the snake more than it scared me.
In fact, it slithered away quickly after I stepped on it. So quickly that I couldn’t find it.
Yep. You know you are having a bad day when there is a snake in the house. Not just an ordinary snake. But a snake that apparently has the ability — somehow — to climb steps.
I quickly jumped back a step after realizing I had stepped on a snake.
It was a relatively small snake. It didn’t try to bite me or anything. It just slithered away quickly. So quickly that it was gone before I could find it.
How it got in the house, and why it was slithering its way up the steps, is anyone’s guess.
I removed all of the rugs, shoes, and other items downstairs in a futile attempt to locate the snake. I also searched the bathroom area.
But there was no snake to be found.
I guess it would have been a good idea to have a cat in the house on this particular day, as some cats are known to hunt snakes. But sadly there were no cats around on this particular day. So the snake had free reign of the house.
I didn’t have any mothballs on hand, and it was pouring down rain outside. In fact, it was one of those days where it rained from start to finish.
So I had to venture out to the local home improvement warehouse (with my mask on, I might add) in search of mothballs. I was told to check on aisle 20 for mothballs, which I did. There I found a little bit of everything, including wasp spray, pellets designed to kill rodents, weed and grass killer, but no mothballs. Or anything else that was designed to repel snakes.
As fate would have it, it was one of those days when you needed an employee, but couldn’t find one to help you. So I wandered through the store with my mask on, openly wondering why so many other people in the store weren’t wearing masks (despite the current surge in coronavirus cases in Mercer and neighboring counties).
I did finally find an employee, who kindly pointed me in the right direction. Mothballs were on the other end of the store. In an area where I would not have expected to find them.
I grabbed two boxes, headed for the outdoor garden area, and removed my mask. Soon I was on my way back with the realization that the snake was likely long gone by now. Mothballs were sprinkled throughout the downstairs area, and the good news is I haven’t seen the snake since that time.
I’m sure he didn’t appreciate me stepping on him, just like I didn’t appreciate him surprising me on the bottom step.
The whole incident served as an important reminder. Snakes are out and about, slithering around in our yards, flower gardens and even — at least in my particular case — climbing stairs inside of our dwellings.
We should all be mindful of this fact, and keep a watchful eye on where we are walking outside (and apparently inside, too) in the weeks ahead. Watch out around tall weeds, and high grass areas. You never know when a snake might be waiting for you.
I wouldn’t recommend stepping on a snake. It is best if you see one to simply turn around and walk away. Even if that means going back up the steps.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
