I heard about Bluefield the very first time more than 30 years ago when I was driving down to the Atlanta area for a job interview. I didn’t know about Mercer County and southern West Virginia until much later.
This journey came about not long after I graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. Except for busing tables and then waiting on them at a Charleston restaurant, job offers were few and pretty far between. I was living with my parents, but like other guys fresh out of college, yearning to set out on my own. I applied for multiple jobs and finally got a prospect at a weekly newspaper not far from Atlanta. A woman I was dating at the time, Jeann, went with me on what proved to be an epic road trip.
All dressed in black — Jeann and I didn’t plan on that, it just happened — we headed south down I-77 and started approaching the Virginia state line. I had crossed that line several times as a kid when our family went down to Myrtle Beach, but this was one of my first big road trips behind the wheel. Naturally, I was reading every highway sign we passed.
Then I saw the Bluefield exit. I had never heard of Bluefield and we kept going. I had no idea that in less than a year, I’d be heading for the place that would become my home and a big part of my life.
I was about to join the Air Force when Tom Colley, the Daily Telegraph’s executive editor, called me about a job opening. I went to Bluefield for the first time.
A lot has changed since I came to Mercer County all those years ago. Places like downtown Bluefield, the town of Bramwell and Mercer Street in Princeton have been transformed. When I worked in a Mercer Street office, storefronts were empty. It was much the same in downtown Bluefield. Now storefronts are filled and streets are busy.
One of the biggest changes I’ve seen is how Mercer County and other parts of West Virginia are perceived by the rest of the country. When I first saw Mercer County, I never would have thought of it as a vacation destination. Young people complained constantly that there was nothing to do. I rarely found much do to besides work, though I learned a lot about the area while doing my job.
The situation started changing when the Pocahontas Trail, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail’s branch in Mercer County, opened. Now ATV enthusiasts from across the country and other parts of the world know about places like Bluefield, Bramwell and Princeton.
The Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau is constantly bringing more attention to the area. Neighboring areas including Tazewell County, McDowell County and Buchanan County are seeing festivals and other events that bring in many people from outside the region.
What I’ve seen happen over the last 30 years is encouraging and, I’ll admit, a transformation I wouldn’t have anticipated when I arrived in Bluefield all those years ago. Now I see activity where I saw only empty storefronts and busy traffic on roads that were usually quiet.
I see RVs and big pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVs and UTVs almost every day. I’ve met film crews that have come to Mercer County to shoot episodes for travel shows. I’ve even met ATV and motorcycle riders from other countries who declare that they’ve visited southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia more than once.
Better still, I’ve been discovering what this area actually has to offer now.
Now I really don’t have to travel hundreds of miles if I want to find something to do. There are still plenty of places around here that I haven’t explored yet. If people are ready to travel hundreds of miles to reach Mercer County, they likely know something that the people who call it home ought to embrace.
Greg Jordan is senior reporter for the Daily Telegraph. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com.
