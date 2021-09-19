Many Americans are worried, and rightfully so, about the massive spending and growing debt that has been incurred in recent months by Washington lawmakers. Now the Democratic-controlled Congress wants to spend even more taxpayer dollars, $3.5 trillion to be exact, for their so-called human infrastructure measure.
The massive spending package, which touches on almost all aspects of domestic life, puts a heavy focus on green energy and fighting climate change. It also seeks new spending on health care, education, child care and other initiatives that some could argue are worthwhile, if it were not for the added financial burden and debt that our nation would incur.
The bill is being dubbed as part of President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda, a dubious initiative that has drawn near unanimous opposition from Republican lawmakers. This spending package also is not to be confused with the more common sense bipartisan infrastructure bill, an important measure that addresses real infrastructure – roads, bridges, broadband, water and sewer. That unrelated bill has garnered the support of a handful of Republican lawmakers and is currently making its way through Congress.
As has been the case in recent months, the fate of the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill doesn’t rest with Republicans — as they are still the minority party in Washington — but instead with West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, a power broker in the evenly split 50-50 U.S. Senate.
For his part, Manchin has now stated twice that he will not vote in support of the $3.5 trillion bill, a measure that is deeply unpopular in Republican stronghold West Virginia. We also shouldn’t forget that West Virginia is still a fossil fuel producing state, which puts it at odds with the green-spending measure and much of Biden’s climate agenda.
Manchin initially called for a “strategic pause” on the bill due to concerns over rising inflation, while advocating for a smaller $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion package. But after his fellow Democrats kept on rolling with the measure, he appeared on CNN to reiterate his opposition to the price tag.
“I cannot support $3.5 trillion,” Manchin said, citing in particular his opposition to raising the corporate tax rate above 25 percent. “We should be looking at everything, and we’re not. We don’t have the need to rush into this and get it done within one week because there’s some deadline we’re meeting, or someone’s going to fall through the cracks.”
Manchin did once again leave the door open to supporting a smaller human infrastructure bill in the $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion range, if you can actually call that small.
Interestingly enough, Biden and other Democrats are still moving full-steam ahead in pushing the $3.5 trillion spending plan. Apparently they believe they can convince Manchin to support the full-price tag. But with no Republican support, the only way it can become law is with a “yea” vote from Manchin and a tie-breaker vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.
One thing is certain. Residents of West Virginia will be keeping a close eye on Manchin. They also will expect him to keep his word and to not support this $3.5 trillion spending package, which is largely unpopular in deep red West Virginia. If the veteran West Virginia Democrat ultimately reverses course, and ends up supporting the entire $3.5 measure, he will likely anger voters across the Mountain State.
So, once again, it all comes down to Joe Manchin.
West Virginia is watching, and waiting, to see what he will do.
