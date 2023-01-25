Dear Editor,
The 2023 Mercer County Fair Committees would like Mercer County to know how much we appreciate the community support in our re-start of the Mercer County Fair in August. The Fair is operated entirely by volunteers, and started officially in 1958. The rain this year was a hindrance, but the show still went on. Set up assistance by Boy Scout Troop 1 and the Mercer County Day Report office was very helpful.
This year we introduced a new area of games for different ages. We plan to expand that event in our 2023 planning. This year’s games were managed by Jana Garrett, Director of the Golden Rule Montessori School, and were sponsored by Hardees on Stafford Drive, Wendy’s of Mercer County, Coles, and others.
We thank these folks as well as many other sponsors who enable the Fair to offer fun and educational opportunities for our attendees. The Exhibit Hall never fails to have something new and interesting. We also thank Jonathan Buckner for our music entertainment, and the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and Princeton Times for their coverage.
Our by-laws govern our Fair dates, so the dates for 2023 are August 4 and 5. We look forward to seeing everyone.
Sincerely,
Steve Johnson, President
Dusti Snider, V. President
Gail Hill, Treasurer
Anna Johnson, Secretary
And Directors
