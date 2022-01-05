During normal times, a new year would inspire confidence and renewed hope in the future.
The key word here, of course, is normal. We all long for a return to that elusive pre-pandemic world, where lockdowns, mutations and mandates were reserved for science-fiction novels, and not our daily lives.
Yet here we are five days into 2022, and it looks and feels a lot like 2021. Some are already wondering if 2022 will be a bad repeat of 2021, which itself was a repeat of 2020.
As a result, expectations for the new year are exceptionally low and our leaders in Washington are doing very little at the moment to inspire confidence in the days ahead.
The world is still a mess thanks to Omicron, the strangely-named variant that has dominated headlines in recent days, even though it is apparently less potent than the Delta variant.
Sadly, COVID-19 is still the global and national narrative much to the ire of some. COVID fatigue is real, even for those of us in the newsroom who long for a return to normal where Delta and Omicron stories are not a part of our daily routine.
As far as resolutions go, most folks are simply hoping for a return to a normal life in 2022. Yet it is still too early to render a verdict on that one. Even if Omicron reaches its peak quickly, as some are predicting, I’m willing to bet that yet another variant will conveniently emerge later this year to take its place. I hope I’m wrong on that prediction by the way.
I don’t know if you have any resolutions for 2022, or if you have already broken those resolutions five days into the new year. I only resolve to promote unity and common sense in 2022, two things that are still sorely lacking in America.
•••
Can you believe that we are now talking about and living in the year 2022?
It sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, and not an actual calendar year.
Of course, the future we were promised years ago by Hollywood movies and fiction novels has largely failed to materialize.
In the year 2022, we don’t have flying cars or folks floating around on hover boards. Guns don’t shoot lasers. We are still using just plain bullets.
Virtual reality has been mostly a dud so far, although artificial intelligence is slowly creeping into a growing number of electronic and household devices that we use in our daily lives. Still we aren’t talking to or interacting with holograms in our homes.
Cities still look like cities, and not the futurist utopias that we were promised in all of those science-fiction movies. Sure William Shatner made it into space in 2021, but the space tourism industry itself is still in its infancy. The year 2022 also has not brought forth a United Federation of Planets or a galactic empire.
Alas, 2022 isn’t anything like what was promised by Hollywood.
Instead, all we have is COVID. A lot of it. Namely of the Omicron brand.
So when will the pandemic end and the real future that we were promised begin? Who knows at this point. The most common talking point I hear from the talking heads on television is that COVID will be with us forever.
How’s that for a bright future ahead?
Maybe I’m wrong about all of this. History, after all, tells us that a pandemic should should start winding down after two years. So why do we still have this strangely named variant spreading like wildfire? Maybe, just maybe, the pandemic is nearing an end. Maybe it will begin to wind down later this spring or summer.
I guess we will see. Strap in. It’s 2022, and if recent history (2020 and 2021 is any indication), 2022 could be another train wreck of a year.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
