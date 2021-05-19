A little over a month ago, I planted quite a few seeds in the ground, well before the last day for frost.
I started with some basic grass seed to repair a section of the lawn where grass was either missing or burned out. Then I moved to a small vegetable garden area. Given these uncertain times that we are living in, having a home-grown garden appears to be almost a necessity. I had stocked up on seeds back in March, when they started arriving in local stores.
I got the basics, seeds that promised the arrival of lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers and even cucumber plants come early summer. I also went ahead and purchased several packages of plant seeds for annuals and perennials. Those were planted as well, although I honestly had no idea what I was doing.
I assumed, apparently incorrectly, that an annual is a plant that will come back each year. Then Editor Samantha Perry explained to me a few days ago that an annual is a plant that blooms for just one year. But perennials, I am told, are supposed to come back year after year. I don’t know. We’ll just wait and see what happens.
Well, it’s now mid May, and surprisingly I’m already seeing signs of life where the seeds were planted.
New grass also is finally emerging from the ground. So apparently I did something correctly.
However, I will admit that it is difficult to differentiate between what is a small vegetable plant and a weed.
Pumpkin seeds were planted in a different location. Maybe, if I’m lucky, I won’t have to buy pumpkins later this fall.
If you haven’t figured it out by now, I’m not much of a gardener.
A few years ago, I did plant a bunch of trees to help divide a property line at another location. But those trees were already well underway in the growth department. All you had to do was dig a hole that was large enough, put the tree in the ground, and then cover the area with dirt. Back then, I had a dog that didn’t belong to me at my side watching with intense interest every time I planted a tree.
You can imagine my disappointment when one of those trees ended up dying a few weeks after I planted it. The tree literally withered away. But otherwise, all of the others survived.
I did plant a new tree last month, and so far so good. It’s still alive.
This particular tree was purchased in 2020, and sat outside in its original pot during the entire winter. So I believe it is somewhat resilient.
The tree is now in the ground, and appears to be doing OK.
So why a vegetable garden? Why not? We live in uncertain times.
Common sense is in increasingly short supply in our nation, and the politicians are becoming more frightful by the day. A garden provides a sense of security in our upside down world.
In fact, it’s my understanding that quite a few families are planting gardens nowadays.
I can’t blame them. After all, who knows what kind of dreadful ideas our so-called leaders in Washington will dream up next.
One good thing — and all of those really bad politicians out there may not be willing to admit this — but it does appear that we are nearing the end of the pandemic, at least nationally.
Locally, our active virus numbers are still too high, and unwanted variants are still hanging around. So we still have a little bit more work to do in the deep south counties before we can finally put this headache in our rearview mirror.
Of course, now there is widespread confusion over mask wearing, and who is and isn’t allowed to go maskless and where you are and aren’t required to wear a mask. Good job Washington!
Back to the garden. I hope those tiny plants now emerging out of the ground will eventually grown into full-blown vegetables later this summer.
But they look awfully small right now.
Perhaps in a few more weeks it will start to look more like a real vegetable garden.
— Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens
