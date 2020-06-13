Many times in the past couple of decades I have told my students that they have been living in a very “quiet time” and not at all like the years when I was in high school. I’ve talked with them about shootings and demonstrations and the wild, drug-filled days of the 1960s when I was their age. Well, now those children are seeing a re-run of an all-too-familiar scene in our history.
Senior citizens and history students will likely say there has not been a year in the United States like this one since the explosive 1968. In March of that fateful year, President Lyndon Johnson announced he would not run for re-election. American streets filled with anti-war protestors rocked the nation in the midst of the incredibly unpopular Vietnam Conflict.
In fact, on the streets of Washington, not far from the scene of the recent infamous photo-op – which has riled up a host of military leaders present and former – Johnson, from the nearby White House, could sometimes hear the chants of “Hey, hey LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?” The unfolding military debacle was proving to be the most divisive conflict in the nation since the Civil War, or as it has often been called in the South, “The War Between the States” which divided the country from 1861– 65.
Days after Johnson’s announcement, former U.S. attorney general Robert Kennedy announced he would seek the nomination. Kennedy, now a senator, had hated Johnson for years and the feeling was mutual. Still, the momentum from Kennedy’s campaign – his primary party opponent was Vice President Hubert Humphrey – was rolling and it seemed he might succeed to the nation’s highest office. Suddenly, on June 5, he was shot and killed in the middle of a celebration for winning another battle in the political path to the nomination.
Ironically, it had been less than two months when Kennedy had announced to a large crowd at another political rally on April 4 that Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. had been assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee. King, only 39 years old, had been at the forefront of working for African-American rights for 14 years. He had started in Montgomery, Alabama shortly after Rosa Parks had refused to give up her seat on a bus because she was black and was not legally allowed to sit in that particular spot.
Kennedy had become known as a leader in the movement, as well, coming down on the side of the black community in a host of legal cases dating back to his time in his brother’s cabinet half a decade earlier.
King’s violent death spawned protests across the country and nightly news broadcasts showed the flames of burning neighborhoods, smoldering not only with fire but the pent-up frustration of residents who seemed to be surrounded by the American Dream but had an extremely hard time taking part in it.
Fast forward a generation to our day with perhaps a stop along the way to take a quick look at the Southern Manifesto of 1956. Co-sponsored by Virginia Senator Harry F. Byrd, Sr. and South Carolina Senator Strom Thurmond, among others, it was supported by representatives from eleven states of the former Confederacy to oppose the Supreme Court’s decision that segregation in the public schools was illegal.
That led to what Byrd termed “Massive Resistance” and the closing of many schools for a time with the most famous in Prince Edward County, Virginia. Schools there shut down from 1959 to 1964 and many children lost their entire high school opportunity while several did not even begin school until the age of 10. It was – and is – unprecedented.
Currently, with the death of George Floyd, primarily, and others, the four-century-old struggle regarding racial division is making news on a scale seldom equaled. The difference now is that all races are joining in the battle and gradual change is not being accepted. Patience, it seems, has finally been exhausted.
In Richmond, the Virginia capital and former Confederate capital on Monument Avenue, where stands the massive statue of Robert E. Lee, there is upheaval. Three statues have been torn down in the state within the past week. Other states have seen the same.
“Heritage not hate” is under siege and there is no common ground in 2020. The Stars and Bars has been banned by NASCAR, the ultimate Southern sport for more than half a century. Mississippi, the only remaining state with a portion of the Southern flag on the state flag, is under pressure to make a change.
Now my students are seeing massive resistance of a new kind in their teen years and they will, Lord willing, be able to tell their children someday about how the country moved forward to finally make the Constitution truly actual and not just technical for all American citizens.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com
