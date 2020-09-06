Once upon a time Labor Day weekend was spent at beaches, lakes and family gatherings.
As children played and laughed on freshly cut grass, adults would gather around the picnic table and chat about days gone by, current events and who could grill up the best burger.
Frisbees would be thrown. Badminton birdies swatted. And footballs tossed in the backyard.
After many soft drinks were chugged and the day sky began turning to dusk, more fellowship would commence on the patio or waterfront.
But now is not that time.
This is 2020.
The year when normalcy ended and our worlds were turned upside down by a bug that invaded the U.S. and world via microscopic particles.
Lives were lost.
Lives were ruined.
And America seemed to turn on herself.
•••
An upcoming presidential election has seemingly divided this country — on social media, street corners and around the dinner table.
The anger is palpable.
Pro-Trump or Pro-Biden? Either answer can be fighting words.
Passion is good. But fervency that devolves into fury and rage with an inability to reason respectfully is downright frightening.
We’re mad about masks — pro or con.
We’re mad about the start of school — pro or con.
We’re mad about football being played — pro or con.
And we’re mad about social distancing — or the lack thereof.
Is there anything that’s not drawing our ire these days?
Meanwhile, rioters are burning down buildings — in what may or may not be a peaceful protest, depending on your point of view — violence in the streets is now common and fingers are pointing in partisan wrath.
Who’s to blame? That answer may depend on one’s party affiliation.
•••
But this column is not about politics. Or riots. Or masks.
Oh, Lordy no, it’s not about masks.
These days the joke (but not really a joke) among journalists in our newsroom and others is, “Don’t read the comments on the mask stories!”
The social media wrath is so intense and overwhelming that the souls of well-meaning, good-hearted, dedicated, community journalists are crumbling around us.
Yes, this is 2020.
A time when we played football on Friday night — at least some of us did — but we must wait until 9 p.m. Saturday to find out if classes will start on Tuesday.
Our state back-to-school map changes with the equation of the day and appears to have been molded from a bag of swished Skittles.
(Willy Wonka for governor, anyone?)
Roughly an hour before kickoff of the Bluefield-Princeton game Friday night, it was announced that there was a positive COVID-19 case at Princeton Senior High School.
Wear a mask? Wear a helmet? Wear riot gear?
This is 2020.
•••
When I think of Labor Day, my mind immediately goes to coal miners. That is my family history.
My father was a coal miner, as was my grandfather. Both brothers at one time also worked stints in the mines, as did a host of other relatives.
Their collars were not blue, but black — soaked with a mix of coal dust, sweat and pride.
They helped build and power a nation, and there was glory in that goal.
Some in the upper crust turned up their noses at the miners, but it didn’t bother us. The men, the women, the children were proud of our role in shaping our country.
It was hard work. It was dirty work.
But it was honest work.
And everyone was the same color underground.
•••
Today, an appreciation for labor can — and should — be found on every city and community street.
Teachers, healthcare workers, grocery clerks, restaurant employees, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, newspaper carriers, construction workers, municipal employees, truck drivers, garbage collectors, retail workers, business owners and hundreds more deserve a heartfelt thank you this Labor Day, and every day.
In this time, this moment, the gratitude is more important than ever.
•••
Unity is a powerful force.
We all have our differences, which should be respected, but we also have common bonds.
We do not have to rage against each other. We can return to an era of civility.
The year 2020 has not been a good one, yet that does not mean all is lost.
Pause. Take a breath. Think it through.
And be the voice that is respectful to others
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
