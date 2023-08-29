BLUEFIELD — A Maryland resident died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Mercer County ejected her and a second person from their vehicle.
The crash was reported about 9:10 a.m. at the 2-mile marker of I-77, according to Trooper E.C. Nunn with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment. Troopers arrived on the scene about 9:20 a.m.
A 2015 Infiniti registered out of New York was traveling north on I-77 when it left the highway, entered the median and rolled, Nunn said. Two people who were not wearing seatbelts were ejected.
Tashania Grantham, 34, of Hagerstown, Md. died as a result of the crash, Nunn said. The driver, Rudolph Sinclair, 30, of Bluefield was seriously injured.
The second passenger, Willie Daniels, also of Hagerstown, Md. had minor injuries, Nunn stated. Daniels was wearing a seatbelt.
Nunn said that the crash was still under investigation, but it was determined to be a speed-related accident.
Other troopers assisted at the scene along with the Crash Reconstruction Team of the West Virginia State Police.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the crash scene. Both the Princeton Rescue Squad and Bluefield Rescue Squads were also dispatched.
