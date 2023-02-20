By Lee Guthrie
CNHI News
AHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – An expert on wild mushroom recently shared his experience with growing and foraging for the fungi, and offered creative uses for them in cooking.
Jacob DeVecchio, of Oklahoma Fungi, told the 40-plus attendees at his presentation, "How to Grow Mushrooms 101," that he grew up not eating mushrooms. In college, he found the production of fungi was the most understudied subject. In 2020, he became interested in their cultivation and decided he'd better learn to like them - and surprisingly, he did.
The attendees were established growers, newbies in the effort, and folks who were just curious about the possibilities of growing mushrooms for personal use and to sell.
Nick Alexander, who drove from Fort Smith, Arkansas, for the seminar, explained his attendance was based on concern for the environment - specifically, the stress from beef and pork farming, and the losses to egg and chicken production due to the avian flu. He grows gourmet mushrooms, and his personal favorite is the prized morel, which he seeds outdoors on tree roots specific to the growing needs of this variety.
"Mushrooms are good substitutes for eggs and meat in people's diets," said Alexander.
DeVecchio said his goal with Oklahoma Fungi is to teach citizens about mushrooms, and one key element in that education is edible versus poisonous varieties. That particular bit of information came as a surprise to some in the room. Even edible mushrooms should not be eaten raw, he said.
Kelley Matson, a seasoned grower, said his favorite mushroom is Lion's Mane. This variety features short strands of cascading hair that somewhat resembles the mane of a lion. It has an earthy and light flavor, and can be sliced up and prepared many different ways.
"I came to see if I could learn anything new," said Matson.
According to Oklahoma Fungi's website, mushrooms can be grown indoors in a spare room or basement, or alongside vegetables in an outdoor garden.
Unlike with conventional crops, there isn't any messy soil to deal with, making them perfect for growing indoors.
Oklahoma Fungi offers products to help support beginners and established growers to grow fruit to maturity and harvest.
DeVecchio said the easiest fungi to grow are Lion's Mane, oyster, and button mushrooms.
Aside from being delicious, he said, Lion's Mane enhances focus, productivity, and creativity. It has been used medicinally for millennia in Native American traditions and in traditional Chinese medicine. Native Americans used it topically as a styptic, to stop bleeding. In China, it was often prescribed for digestive issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.