OAKVALE — A Mercer County public service district is among the organizations across West Virginia that will share more than $23 million in loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced Wednesday that $23,367,889 in rural housing loans and community development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) are going to West Virginia’s public service districts.
The Oakvale Road Public Service District will receive a $2,880,000 loan, according to an announcement for Capito and Manchin. This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase items including: 14,400 linear feet of gravity sewer; 1,400 linear feet of force main; 1,114 manholes; and one grinder pump station.
“West Virginia’s rural housing, drinking water, and waste water infrastructure needs are unique to the rest of the country, which is why loans and grants like these are so critical for people across our state,” Capito said. “The USDA funding announced today will ultimately increase West Virginians’ access to safe, affordable housing, and reliable drinking water and waste water services, while also making key investments in projects that will strengthen our rural communities.”
“Investing in West Virginia’s rural communities will support regional economies and create jobs while also boosting the entire state economy. This USDA funding is great news for the Mountain State and will help ensure affordable housing, business development, update water infrastructure and more for West Virginians. I will always advocate for our rural communities, and I will continue to push for opportunities that boost economic development,” Manchin stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.