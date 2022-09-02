You have seen it here many times before: turkey hunters are different.
No other group of hunters are as passionate about the countless number of things that make their sport so special. No doubt at the top of this list is calling, that is imitating the sounds that a wild turkey makes in order to lure the bird to you.
Historians tell us that the Wampanoag Indians hunted wild turkeys in the southeastern United States thousands of years ago. Turkey calls they made from the wing bones of turkeys were found at the Eva archaic site at Benton, Tennessee, in 1940. The wing bones were fashioned by cutting, scraping, and fitting the bones together much like call makers do today. The ancient native Americans would have been stunned to learn that an entire industry would develop from the making of turkey calls.
Biologists claim to recognize at least 29 different calls and vocalizations made by the wild turkey. Turkey hunters will try to imitate all of these and knowing the nature of these hunters it is not hard to see that they would argue about how to do a certain call, and if it sounds “just right.” (I wonder if the Indians argued about that?)
Regardless of how it started, turkey calling contests sprang up in the southeast, and a World calling contest was held in Mobile, Alabama in 1940, and by 1947 the Nationals were being held in Yellville, Arkansas. By the 1970’s turkey calling contests were a national phenomenon and winners of these competitions vied for prize money, trophies, and endorsements from the many commercial call companies that were springing up.
The Super Bowl of contests is the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Annual Grand Nationals, held in Nashville every year.
Now turkey hunters will have a chance to show their calling skills right here in southern West Virginia, for some pretty good money and prizes I might add. The Summit Bechtel Reserve Scout camp near Glen Jean, West Virginia, will be the scene for a turkey calling contest on September 11.
“The National Wild Turkey Foundation (NWTF) Gauley River Strut Busters of Nicholas County partnered with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources during the National Hunting and Fishing Days at the Summit Bechtel Reserve to host a NWTF sanctioned turkey calling contest,” said Davey Blessing, NWTF Regional Director Southwest Virginia/West Virginia.
“The contest will bring the spotlight to some of the top callers across the region to celebrate, honor and encourage others to take part in the rich history of turkey calling and hunting. Our NWTF chapter is thrilled to support the event for the community and the rich heritage of turkey calling in the mountain state as this is a way our chapter can support the community that has supported us from the beginning.”
“One of the main missions of our local chapter is to help promote and support the conservation of the wild turkey and the preservation of our hunting heritage where the roots run deep here in the mountain state. So, when it came time to pick a name for this calling contest, we all wanted to tie to the heritage of West Virginia, then it obviously had to be named the Mountaineer Classic,” Blessing said.
The contest has 4 divisions: Poults, Juniors, Friction and Open along with Owl hooting and a Gobbling contest. If you want to put your turkey calling skills to the ultimate test or want to listen to some of the best callers around the region compete for the top prize money, come join us on Sunday, September 11 at the Yamagata Hall at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Registration is at 9 a.m.” Blessing said.
Prize money and trophies will be up for grabs in this this contest including a Grand Slam prize of a Savage 320 Turkey Edition Shotgun donated by Flattop Arms in Beckley, West Virginia. Throw the kids in the truck and get over to the Summit Bechtel Reserve on Sunday, September 11. You can take in the Mountaineer Classic Turkey Calling Contest and National Hunting and Fishing Day in one trip.
For more information go to www.summitbsa.org/mountaineerclassic or call Chris Perkins, Director of the Crafton Sportsman Complex at the Summit Bechtel Reserve 304-465-2856.
— Contact Case at larryocase3@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.