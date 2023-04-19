The eleventh annual induction into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame has been set for Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Mount View High School beginning at 1 p m.
The induction will be the day after the Golden Knights’ home football game against the Tug Valley Panthers.
Fifteen individual members will be enshrined this fall, along with the 1973
Class AA state football champion Northfork Blue Demon team.
The McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame was founded by the Mighty Welch Lions Club in 2010 to recognize local sports coaches, players and supporters from the County’s storied athletic history.
An induction was held every year from 2011 through 2019, with a break in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.
The induction that was originally scheduled for 2020 was held last October.
Tickets for this year’s induction may be purchased from any member of the Welch Lions Club.
Organizers encourage buying tickets well in advance of the event. This will help volunteers correctly anticipate how much food to buy for the banquet.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
