LINDSIDE — The Mavericks had their vengeance on Tuesday night in Lindside.
The James Monroe boys basketball team took a 79-68 victory over the only team to have beaten them this season, the Crusaders of Greater Beckley Christian School.
The Mavericks (12-1) jumped out to an early 17-2 lead, holding the Crusaders (8-2) to 3-for-10 from the floor and five one-and-done possessions in the first quarter while forcing four turnovers.
“They’re a great team,” James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said about Greater Beckley Christian. “We were looking forward to the matchup. … That’s the games we want to play. Win or lose, that’s the games you want to play.
“So our boys had this game circled, and it showed when they came on fire, just rolling.”
But the visitors were resilient, coming back in the second period. Kendrick Wilson pulled off the second consecutive turnover of the Mavericks and gave Greater Beckley a 28-27 lead on a layup with 2:11 before halftime.
Their lead lasted 19 seconds.
Shad Sauvage scored James Monroe’s final five points of the half to put the home squad up 34-31 at the break. Sauvage ended with a game-high 25 points.
“We knew they were going to make runs,” Sauvage said. “The second quarter, we were a little slow on offense.”
Greater Beckley canned the first two field goals after the break, taking a 37-34 edge.
Matt Sauvage said, “We came out really slow. … There was a dead-ball there, and I told Shad and Eli (Allen) there, ‘You all are going to have to pick it up.’ Just the effort and intensity. … That made the world of difference.”
The Mavs proceeded to go on a 15-4 run to provide crucial breathing room.
That streak included a pair of 3-point goals by junior Josh Burks, whose father passed away earlier in the day.
Shad Sauvage said, “Before the game, we said a prayer for him. In the huddle, after they did the starting lineups, I told him, for our whole team, ‘This game’s for you, Josh. This game’s for your dad, man.’ “
The lead grew to as many as 14 points before the final buzzer.
Kendrick led the Crusaders’ scoring column with 19 points and Kaden Smallwood poured in 18.
“We’ve got a really good team. I’m proud of them,” said Crusaders head coach Justin Arvon. “But I think they thought they were something maybe they weren’t, to start the game, and didn’t give due respect to a very good team — who is now the number one team in single-A.”
“They got into the middle of the lane all night,” he said. “Getting into the middle of the lane can break a defense down, and absolutely kill you. and they did, to start the game.”
Arvon noted that the Crusaders had not played in 12 days. “This team will be resilient. We get another one on Friday,” he said.
James Monroe made almost half of their field-goal tries, going 26-for-53 from the floor, while the Crusaders were 22 of 58.
Allen poured in 23 points for James Monroe and Cameron Thomas reached double figures with 12 as the Mavericks won their 10th straight game. But it wasn’t easy.
Shad Sauvage said, “We knew, coming into this game, we had to fight. It was going to be a battle … so we just came out really strong, and knew we were going to have to keep it up, the whole game.”
He said Greater Beckley is “a great team, great players. They’re our best competition all year. I love it. I love playing them. But we have to come out and be ready … .”
At James Monroe High School
Greater Beckley ……. 9 22 16 21 — 68
James Monroe …….. 17 17 21 24 — 79
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN (8-2)
Kaden Smallwood 5 6-11 18, John Rose 3 1-1 8, Sherlock Padmore 3 4-8 10, Kendrick Wilson 7 5-8 19, Sean-David Kadjo 1 0-0 2, Michael Judy 3 0-0 7, Axel Carmichael 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 16-29 68.
JAMES MONROE (12-1)
Josh Burks 3 0-0 8, Shad Sauvage 8 7-9 25, Eli Allen 8 7-9 23, Collin Fox 3 0-0 7, Cameron Thomas 6 0-0 12. Totals 28 18-22 79.
3-point goals — GBC 4 (Smallwood 2, Rose 1, Judy 1). JM 5 (Burks 2, Sauvage 2, Fox 1). Total fouls — GBC 20, JM 19. Fouled out — none. JV game — JM won 66-30.
