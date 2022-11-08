NFL Schedule

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13

Thursday, Nov. 10

Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 13

Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England

Monday, Nov. 14

Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

