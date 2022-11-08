NFL Schedule
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 27, New Orleans 13
Thursday, Nov. 10
Atlanta at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Seattle vs Tampa Bay at Munich, DEU, 9:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Houston at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Baltimore, Cincinnati, N.Y. Jets, New England
Monday, Nov. 14
Washington at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
