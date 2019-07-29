PIPESTEM — New additions to Pipestem Resort State Park are offering new adventure opportunities to its guests.
“We’re a division of ACE Adventure Resorts,” Eray Haynie, zip line manager, said, “It may be the biggest thing to come to Pipestem.”
Along with the sights of Southern West Virginia, visitors can now also enjoy the new adrenaline-inducing activities. From ziplining to water sports and more, guests are encouraged to enjoy all the park has to offer.
According to Haynie, the water activities at the resort includes but isn’t limited to a splash pad, stand up paddleboarding, and guided fishing trips. At the Splash Park at the resort, 12 inflatables are available for water activities while a beach shore area allows for lounging.
“Times are changing and demographics are changing as well,” Haynie said, “We’re trying to offer more activities.”
With the new attractions and opportunities, other advancements are being made to the resort. According to Haynie, these updates include new food items being added to the restaurants and new trails being added as well.
According to Haynie, attractions such as the zipline tours have been running at, “max capacity every day.”
To fund the advancements a, “Huge investment,” was invested into the park, according to Haynie. The plan of the investment, which has now paid for the zip line and others, was done to, “Turn Pipestem into an adventure resort.”
“This resort is important not so much for what they offer guests but for what they offer the community,” Haynie said, “It gives people the chance to try something new.”
These new advancements made to the park also give children the chance to enjoy time outdoors. He also believes that outdoor activities give them the chance to enjoy more positive experiences and make better life choices.
For more information on Pipestem Resort State Park and their adventure opportunities visit them online at https://wvstateparks.com/park/pipestem-resort-state-park/.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
