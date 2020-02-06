BLUEFIELD — About 20 high school students interested in learning how to better serve their community paid a visit Wednesday to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and tried their hand at reporting from the scene of a bloody beauty pageant murder.
The Youth Leadership Program organized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias stopped at local media outlets to learn more about working with the news industry. Assistant Managing Editor Charles Owens, News Editor Andy Patton and Senior Reporter Greg Jordan greeted the students and gave them an overview of the newspaper profession.
Patton explained that besides publishing a daily print edition of the Daily Telegraph, much of the news is distributed over social media such as the newspaper’s Facebook page. Students asked if technology could ever replace printed newspapers, but Patton replied that many people still liked the feel and smell of reading a real newspaper, so he expected print journalism to continue. Besides the daily paper, the Daily Telegraph also publishes “Prerogative” magazine and books such as “Murder in the Mountains.”
Jordan gave the students a brief overview about the work that goes into reporting from places such as the scene of a crime. The basic questions such as who, what, when, where and how are the first steps toward gathering the news.
After a tour of the newsroom, the visitors were given a surprise. They left the newsroom and stepped into a mock crime scene. Detective Sgt. K.L. Adams and Patrolman F. B. Ingole of the Bluefield Police Department had a dead body to deal with and a possible suspect in custody; both were played by members of the Daily Telegraph’s advertising department. Jess Goins played the role of the victim and Felicia Holcomb, who was wearing a bloody sash and crown, was the handcuffed suspect.
“I’ve got this. I watch NCIS,” Abby Gasperson of Graham High School said when she saw the crime scene.
Adams explained how a homicide occurred at the Miss Deep-Fried Pickle Pageant at the city auditorium. After being read her Miranda Rights, Holcomb said that Goins had sabotaged her act by pouring cooking oil on the bottom of her tap shoes prior to the talent contest. She said this caused her to fall, lowering her score and putting her in second place.
Holcomb said she confronted Goins about the sabotage and showed her the shoe. Goins called her a “no-talent poser.” The insult enraged Holcomb, who began beating and stabbing Goins with the heel of her tap shoe.
After a press conference, some of the students tried writing a brief news story.
Trevin Short of Bluefield High School started a story off with the headline “Local Beauty Pageant Turns Bloody.” Working with fellow BHS student Alexa Sayles, they wrote a brief account of the case.
“Jessica Goins is suspected of being murdered by Felicia Holcomb over a beauty pageant, Miss Deep-Fried Pickle, according to Detective Sgt. Kenny Adams of the Bluefield Police Department. She was stabbed multiple times with a tap shoe at the city auditorium. Foul play is suspected,” Short and Sayles wrote.
The students visited several media outlets during the day. Eva McGuire, vice chair of the chamber’s education division, said the purpose of the Youth Leadership Program was to introduce high school students to different businesses and examples of what they will see after they graduate and seek a career.
“Maybe it will introduce them to some different career paths they have not thought of,” McGuire said.
