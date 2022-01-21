TAZEWELL, Va. — One local school system will allow parents to decide whether their children should wear masks in class while another school system plans to discuss the issue during a special board of education meeting.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a series of executive orders this week including one which allows parents to decide whether their children have to wear masks while attending school.
Tazewell County Schools issued a statement Thursday regarding Youngkin’s executive order.
“In accordance with Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two (2022) and Order of Public Health Emergency One, the wearing of masks for students will be optional on school grounds during the school day based on parent discretion,” according to the school system’s statement. “Masks will still be required on school buses in accordance with Security Directive 1582/84-21-01B from the Transportation Security Administration of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”
The school system will continue to observe other COVID-19 precautions.
“Tazewell County Public Schools will continue to follow all quarantine guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health for positive cases of COVID and exposures to positive cases,” school officials said.
In Bland County, the board of education will have a special meeting Jan. 25 at the school system’s office in Bastian, Va. Youngkin’s Executive Order Number Two will be an informational item, according to the agenda posted by the school system. The superintendent of schools was unavailable Thursday.
Youngkin was facing opposition earlier this week from Democratic lawmakers, school districts and a group of parents who sued him Tuesday about the executive order dealing with classroom mask mandates, according to the Associated Press. The order was among oungkin’s first acts after he was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor.
Youngkin’s order stated that parents of any child in elementary or secondary schools or a school-based early childcare or educational program “may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate.”
In part because of a state law passed last year dealing with classrooms and pandemic policies, school districts in many of the state’s most populous localities have since told parents they planned to keep existing mask mandates in place, at least temporarily.
The 2021 law says each Virginia school board is required to offer in-person instruction that adheres “to the maximum extent practicable” to COVID-19 mitigation guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Associated Press. The CDC currently recommends universal masking by anyone 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Many districts — from Charlottesville to Richmond to Arlington — cited that law in announcing that they had no plans to immediately change masking rules. Others said they were reviewing the guidance or waiting for further clarity from the state, while at least two, King George County and Louisa County, announced plans to comply.
On Tuesday, a group of parents of children in Chesapeake Public Schools sued the governor and members of his administration in the Supreme Court of Virginia, arguing that the executive order violates state law.
“Petitioners have no adequate remedy at law and no time to spare. They and their children are likely to suffer irreparable harm and damage if this court declines to grant immediate relief,” they wrote.
Asked for comment on the legal challenge, Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said: “We will continue to protect parents’ fundamental right to make decisions with regard to their child’s upbringing, education and care.”
She did not respond specifically to a question about how the governor intended to enforce the order.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.