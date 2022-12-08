For any business or entity that faced state penalties in Virginia related to the COVID-19 shutdown, relief may be on the way.
Calling such penatltes “infuriating,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday issued an Executive Order to direct “enforcement agencies, boards, and commissions to report all fines, fees, suspensions related to the COVID-19 shutdown violations.”
Youngkin also announced he will direct agencies to halt further collection and enforcement action in his upcoming budget to be delivered on Dec. 15.
The budget will also direct the Secretary of Finance to work with agencies to develop a reimbursement process for individuals and businesses who “paid unjust COVID-19 fines and fees.”
Possible violations subject to fine included defying COVID rules like opening up when not authorized and not following COVID protocol when open.
“I am today requiring a statewide review of COVID-19 related penalties imposed by the (former Gov. Ralph Northam) Northam administration,” Youngkin said .”The fact that businesses are still dealing with COVID-19 related penalties and fines is infuriating. Livelihoods are on the line.”
Youngkin said that, under Northam, “we saw our government shut down businesses, close our schools, and separate us from each other. While we can’t undo the damage done during the Northam administration, we are taking action going forward to end COVID-era draconian overreach.”
In March 2020, Northam joined about 45 other states, including West Virginia, in issuing an Executive Order to close all non-essential businesses including bars, indoor dining and entertainment venues, as well as other measures like prohibiting all public and private in-person gatherings of 10 or more people. The action was intended to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
“I look forward to working with the General Assembly to address this, forgive COVID fines and fees and restore licenses that were unjustly suspended,” he added.
The budget language will not apply to instances where the violation was in relation to practices, guidelines, rules or operating procedures intended to protect the health and safety of individuals, patients, residents, and staff of hospitals, nursing homes, certified nursing facilities, hospices, or assisted living facilities.
