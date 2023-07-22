Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for additional tax relief for citizens of the Commonwealth.
The Republican governor said he is asking the Virginia General Assembly to return more tax dollars to citizens, particularly after the state ended fiscal year 2023 with $5.1 billion in excess resources.
Lawmakers approved tax rebates for state residents in 2022, despite a divided General Assembly. Republicans control the House and Democrats control the Senate. Every seat in the General Assembly will once again be up for grabs this November in an election that will determine which political party controls the House and Senate.
Youngkin issued a statement last week calling for additional tax relief for citizens of the state.
“There is plenty of money in the system to fund our shared priorities of education, behavioral health and law enforcement while returning more of Virginians hard-earned dollars back to their wallets,” Youngkin said. “Just as we did last year, I am calling on the General Assembly to reject the partisan, business-as-usual approach in Richmond, and agree on a deal that lowers the cost of living and cost of doing business in Virginia while investing in our shared priorities. This is not about Republicans and Democrats. It’s not about the Senate or the House. It’s about delivering for Virginians.”
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, is among those local lawmakers hoping to see additional tax relief.
“It’s impossible to predict if both the House and Senate will agree on the proposed budget amendments and provide additional tax relief, but I am optimistic,” Morefield said. “The governor’s proposed amendments will certainly provide much needed relief with the House and Senate proposing their own priorities as well. Specifically for Southwest Virginia, I am hopeful we can reach an agreement in order to provide much needed assistance for the flood victims of last year’s flood in Buchanan and Tazewell. The $11 million dollars in assistance we secured for the Hurley flood victims from the flood two years ago provided substantial relief. I am hopeful that level heads will prevail and meeting in the middle on an agreement in my opinion is more productive than not reaching a compromise.”
Senator Travis Hackworth, R-Tazewell, said he too supports Youngkin’s plan for additional tax relief.
“One of the challenges we face with such a divided government in Richmond is the propensity for Democrats to block anything that will provide economic relief, create jobs, reduce taxes, or promote common sense,” Hackworth said. “I am in full support of the governor’s initiative to put hard-earned dollars back into the pockets of taxpayers and will work with him however possible to make this a success.”
Virginia’s general fund revenues ended fiscal year 2023 $3 billion over the official revenue forecast, generating $5.1 billion in excess resources for the year, according to the governor’s office. Overall general fund revenues were far better than the 14.0 percent decline assumed in the official forecast, declining by just 3.5 percent.
The governor’s office touted several fiscal-year ending statistics, including:
• Sales tax collections increased 3.9 percent as compared to the annual forecast of a 1.3 percent decline.
• Payroll withholding grew 4.0 percent, exceeding the forecast of a 0.1 percent decline.
• Corporate income tax collections grew 2.6 percent compared to the official estimate of a 12.2 percent decline.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
