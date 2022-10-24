By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is getting tough on crime.
The Republican governor announced Operation Bold Blue Line last week, a new strategy to address violent crime in the Commonwealth.
Youngkin was joined by Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares, Republican Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, and mayors, police chiefs and sheriffs from across the state in outlining his administration’s strategy to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime.
“Across Virginia, people wake up and turn on the morning news to hear story after story of violence in their communities: homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults,” Youngkin said. “With a nearly 40 percent law enforcement vacancy rate in some cities in Virginia, with too few prosecutors actually prosecuting, and with diminished community engagement and witnesses less willing to come forward, Virginia’s blue line is getting far too thin.
Youngkin said Operation Bold Blue Line builds upon input received from 14 meetings of the state’s violent crimes task force.
It outlines several strategies, including:
• Supporting existing law enforcement by fixing pay and wage compression.
• Supporting new law enforcement with a comprehensive recruiting effort to attract law enforcement from other states and develop homegrown talent.
• Providing more support for all law enforcement, including more training and equipment.
• Ensuring law enforcement is backed up by prosecutors that can and will keep violent offenders behind bars.
• Providing additional resources to victims and witnesses, and funding community partnerships to help stop violent crime before it happens.
• Increase dual-enrollment and create “badge & degree” programs to broaden the pipeline of students who want to join Virginia law enforcement.
• Accelerate the disbursement of $75 million for equipment and training to state and local agencies, work with the Virginia Retirement System to ensure retired law enforcement officers can collect benefits while working in new support roles, and collaborating with non-profits like the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.
Youngkin said some cities in Virginia are facing vacancy rates approaching 40 percent. Furthermore, he said the Virginia State Police still have more than 250 unfilled positions, and the Virginia Sheriff’s Association estimates vacancy rates nearing 20 percent in their departments.
Youngkin said he will work with the General Assembly to increase funding to cities and counties with community policing and violence reduction tactics.
The plan includes provisions to prohibit partnering localities from “defunding” their police departments, according to Youngkin.
Republican lawmakers across the nation oppose the so-called “Defund the Police” movement.
In 2020, former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam created controversy when he granted an early release from prison for a number of violent offenders across the state, including the Southwest Virginia region.
Youngkin said under the joint leadership of the Office of the Attorney General, the Department of Criminal Justice Services, and the Department of Juvenile Justice, Operation Bold Blue Line will support community partners who support at-risk youth and focus on gang prevention and group violence intervention as well.
The initiative also will work with the General Assembly to fund a Victim/Witness Assistance Program to help police and prosecutors put violent criminals behind bars, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
The program also would provide funds for reasonable lodging and relocation expenses, transportation, and the installation of systems and devices necessary to fulfill protective services, according to the governor’s office..
