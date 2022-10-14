By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
NORTON, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin said Friday he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the Virginia Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies, including nuclear power. The Republican governor made the announcement at a reclaimed mine site in Norton, which he said was selected as "an example" of a possible location for a proposed Small Modular Nuclear Reactor project in Southwest Virginia.
Youngkin said of the $10 million, $5 million will be used to advance the small nuclear reactor vision for Southwest Virginia. He said this includes grants for higher education institutions to study Small Modular Nuclear Reactor technology, funding for nuclear workforce development and additional money for a nuclear reactor site exploration in Southwest Virginia.
One thing Youngkin didn't do Friday was identify a specific site for the proposed nuclear reactor project.
In addition to nuclear energy, Youngkin said the Power Innovation Fund also can be used for research and development of hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization and battery storage.
“Today I am pleased to propose a $10 million investment in the upcoming budget to turn Virginia into a leader in energy innovation,” Youngkin said. “With technologies like carbon capture and utilization, and resources like critical minerals, hydrogen, and nuclear, we will make Virginia the epicenter for reliable and affordable energy innovation.”
“Governor Youngkin’s Energy Plan and his vision as articulated today represent a bright future for the people of Southwest Virginia and the whole Commonwealth," Attorney General Jason Miyares added. "Bringing these new, innovative energy industries into Virginia will go far in attracting new jobs, investment, and growth to the Commonwealth while also ensuring Virginians have access to reliable energy now and in the future."
During Friday's ceremony, Youngkin also recognized U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., for his partnership in working to turn Virginia into a leading energy innovator.
“I am thrilled to work with Governor Youngkin to bring federal funds back to the hardworking folks of Southwest Virginia," Griffith said. "With these new efforts, Southwest can seize its potential and become the leading energy region in the United States."
The group gathered at a reclaimed mine site in Norton, which is located in Wise County. Youngkin said the mine selected was an example of a possible location for a Small Modular Nuclear Reactor or other energy facility. Youngkin said Southwest Virginia includes hundreds of similar locations ready for development as potential energy and economic development sites.
“I have proudly represented the people of Southwest Virginia in the General Assembly for nearly 30 years, and I know the promise that exists in our towns, hills, and valleys," Virginia House Majority Leader Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said. "Governor Youngkin’s Energy Plan recognizes this promise and envisions a future for Southwest that capitalizes on our talents and history to place Southwest Virginia on the cutting edge of the energy future."
Abandoned underground mines contain billions of gallons of water and naturally seep methane which can be captured and used to create hydrogen to heat homes, fuel industrial processes, and generate electricity, according to the governor's office. The governor's press release added that carbon capture and utilization technologies offer an opportunity to reduce carbon emissions by capturing CO2, storing it in abandoned mines and coal seams, and using it in industrial and chemical processes like concrete and paint manufacturing.
“Southwest Virginia boasts dozens of reclaimed coal mine sites that have robust power and water assets along with topography and geology — all key land attributes that are essential to our pursuit of becoming a hub of energy innovation in America,” House Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, said. “Our competitive advantage is our land position, and we look forward to leveraging the expertise of the Energy DELTA Lab to support the work of the Virginia Innovative Nuclear Hub.”
