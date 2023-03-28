Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an order Tuesday to fly Virginia’s flags at half-staff in memory of three adults and three children who were killed Monday during a school shooting in Tennessee.
“Pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag, I do hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia are to be flown at half-staff over the state Capitol and all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of the lives lost in Nashville, Tennessee,” Youngkin said.
“I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered immediately on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset on Friday, March 31, 2023,” he stated in the order.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.