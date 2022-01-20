BLUEFIELD — Another round of arctic air will impact the region over the next few days, but snow shouldn’t be a significant problem.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Thursday declared a state of emergency in the Commonwealth in anticipation of another round of winter storms that could impact Virginia this weekend, but those storms aren’t expected to reach the Southwest Virginia region, Vance Joyner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said.
Forecasters are expecting only about an inch of snow for the region Friday night into Saturday morning. The bigger story will be the cold air.
A high of only about 24 degrees is expected today, and temperatures could fall into the single digits later tonight.
The snowstorm state officials in Virginia are monitoring is expected to impact the Hampton Roads and Central Virginia regions, Youngkin said in a press release Thursday announcing the state of emergency order.
But for the Southwest Virginia and Southern West Virginia region, no big winter storms are threatening at the moment. However, arctic air will be settled in across the area.
“For the next couple of days, we’ve got a solid punch of arctic air coming in,” Joyner said.
Temperatures will climb close to 33 degrees on Saturday and then fall back to around 14 degrees Saturday night. Sunday will be cold too with a high of near 29 degrees. The cold air will linger into next week where there is another chance for snow on Tuesday.
