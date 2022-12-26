By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
RICHMOND, Va. — Glenn Youngkin swept into office as a Republican sensation with a fresh formula for victory for the Republican Party.
But one year after Youngkin became the first Republican in more than a decade to win the Virginia governorship, some in his party believe the shine of his national star is being tested just as he quietly contemplates a 2024 presidential run.
“Youngkin’s only campaign talking point right now is, ‘I won Virginia.’ He’s going to need something more than that,” said Iowa Family Leader CEO Bob Vander Plaats, an influential voice in the state’s first-in-the-nation Republican presidential caucus.
Voters in Southwest Virginia came out in droves in November 2021 in support of Youngkin. The Southwest Virginia counties are now deeply red, and former Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam was unpopular in these areas.
In recent weeks, Youngkin has made several stops in Southwest Virginia, including most recently on December 16 when he toured a coal mining operation that is creating 181 new jobs for Buchanan and Tazewell counties.
Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, announced plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward the expansion will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element in steel production, according to Youngkin.
With the next presidential primary season already underway, Virginia’s upcoming legislative session offers Youngkin a critical opportunity to demonstrate executive leadership and burnish his conservative bona fides on issues including guns and abortion.
He’ll hardly be alone. Other ambitious Republican governors in Arkansas, Florida, New Hampshire and South Dakota are eyeing legislative successes to bolster their national political standing.
Youngkin, who downplayed his opposition to abortion rights during his campaign but has said he would sign “any bill” to “protect life,” wants allies in the General Assembly to pass a 15- or 20-week ban. But with Democrats narrowly controlling the state Senate, those plans face steep odds.
At the same time, he’s facing pressure on both sides of the gun debate after a fresh series of deadly shootings rocked the state, leaving 13 victims dead in three shootings last month alone.
Some close to Youngkin, who publicly downplays the 2024 speculation, are actively encouraging him to seek the presidency, seeing no downside given that Virginia law prevents him from seeking a second consecutive term as governor. But they are under no illusion it will be easy for a lower-profile first-term governor entering a field that already includes former President Donald Trump and is expected to include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, among other nationally known Republican heavyweights.
Still, donors and early state operatives believe there is an opening for a candidate who can appeal to moderates, independents and suburban voters while offering a clear stylistic contrast with the likes of Trump and DeSantis.
“This year is a big test for Glenn,” said prominent Republican donor Bobbie Kilberg, who attended a private retreat Youngkin hosted in September. “He is sophisticated, he is smart, he can work across the aisle with Democrats.”
Youngkin captured national attention by winning in a state that Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points just one year earlier in his successful Democratic presidential campaign.
Kristin Davison, a political adviser to Youngkin, said people across the country see the governor as “an example of leadership and the future of the Republican Party.” She also noted his administration’s efforts to improve government efficiency, boost funding for school construction and historically Black colleges and universities and end classroom mask mandates.
“It’s one thing to win an election and give a good speech. Governor Youngkin is showing Americans what it means to deliver results,” she said in a statement.
He’ll have another chance to demonstrate his political skills later in 2023, when every state legislative seat is on the ballot in an off-year election.
That will give Youngkin the chance to rally Republicans to defend their House majority and retake the Senate.
