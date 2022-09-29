Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in Virginia in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Ian potentially impacting the Commonwealth.
The hurricane — which should be a tropical depression by the time it reaches Virginia on Friday — could cause flooding in parts of Virginia. Current models still show the storm potentially impacting the Southwest Virginia area.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
Youngkin said the state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. The Republican governor said Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., the remnants of Ian are expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rainfall to southwestern Virginia and western North Carolina beginning late Friday, and continuing through the upcoming weekend. Forecasters say this may bring an increased risk for flash flooding, as well as
flooding of poor drainage areas. Gusty winds will also be possible Friday night and Saturday, especially in higher terrain areas.
