Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Friday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and flooding in Southwest Virginia earlier this week.
The Virginia Emergency Support Team has been monitoring heavy rainfall and severe flash flooding events that began moving through the southwestern region of the Commonwealth on July 27. Youngkin said this event presents significant resource and operational challenges as the region has experienced several days of rainfall and storms with additional rainfall forecasted in the days ahead. Furthermore, the effects of this weather system has already caused flash flooding and significant impacts to roadways and utilities in several localities, Youngkin said.
“Southwest Virginia continues to be impacted by flooding after heavy rainfall in the area yesterday,” Youngkin said. “With more rainfall forecasted over the next few days, we want to lean forward in providing as many resources possible to assist those affected. Our team will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance as needed.”
The state is assisting with ongoing response and recovery operations which includes providing assets and supplies t local partners, the governor's office said.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the provision of resources with state and local partners. The action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.