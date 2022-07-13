Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in response to flooding in Buchanan County after Tuesday evening’s severe storms.
Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and “significant resource and operational challenges.”
“We are deeply saddened to learn that another flood has impacted a community still recovering from last year’s flood,” Youngkin said. “In the wake of the devastation, I want Virginians in Buchanan County to know that we are making every resource available to help those impacted by this storm. As we continue to assess the situation, I want to thank our first responders and the personnel on the ground for providing assistance with our ongoing operations in Buchanan County. While rescue and recovery continues, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy.”
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said flooding was in the Dismal River Road area that encompasses Dismal River, Patterson, Hale Creek, Pilgrims Knob, Whitewood and Jewell Valley Area.
Roads in these areas are closed to everyone except rescue personnel. Initial assessments reveal “substantial damage” to those areas.
A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate the provision of resources with our state and local partners.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone is missing as part of the flooding, family or friends can go to the Reunification Center at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School at 9017 Riverside Drive, Oakwood. This school is also serving as an emergency shelter.
Buchanan County Emergency Management is currently working on setting up a hotline to call for reporting missing persons in connection with this flooding event.
This number will be published on the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page as soon as it becomes available.
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is also on scene along with swift water rescue crews.
Multiple fire departments and EMS agencies from the county and throughout the region are assisting, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Sheriff John McClanahan asks that everyone avoid these areas so that emergency crews can respond and assist those in need. Only call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office if there is an emergency.
