TAZEWELL, Va. — A Tazewell-based agency has been awarded a Small Business Development and Community Revitalization Grant.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the $32,000 funding award Wednesday to Tazewell Today Inc. for a greenspace project at the Main Street Park in the town of Tazewell.
It was one of more than $2.9 million in grant awards announced by the Republican governor Wednesday.
“Virginia is open for business, and my administration recognizes the importance of building strong entrepreneurial ecosystems and investing in our historic downtowns to make Virginia the best place to do business in the nation,”Youngkin said. “These investments will ensure that, as we grow Virginia’s economy, we are supporting our local economies and creating strategic economic opportunities while preserving the unique character of these communities across the Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) administers the grant program, and the funding is utilized to support small business creation and expansion, as well as the revitalization of historic downtown and Virginia Main Street districts.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.