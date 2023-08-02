An abandoned industrial site in Bluefield, Va., will soon be transformed into the new Thistle Industrial Complex, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday.
Youngkin said the town of Bluefield, Va., will receive a $750,000 Industrial Revitalization Fund grant for the project, which will be used by the Bluefield Industrial Development Authority to acquire and renovate several adjacent blighted properties on Virginia Avenue that will be renovated for small manufacturing businesses.
The newly created properties will operate as the Thistle Industrial Complex, which currently has several committed and interested tenants, according to the governor's office.
Lori Stacy, communications director for the town of Bluefield, Va., said six business suites will be created at the site with tenants already being identified for four of the six sites.
"It is a very blighted property," Stacy said. "Extensive renovations will have to be done to the building. We are just happy to get such a large amount of an award. We do have a great vision, and hope to be able to really help the business not only succeed but eventually be the catalyst for an economic foundation not only for our town, but also our county."
“Anytime we get some help it is a great thing,” Bluefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous added Wednesday. “The amazing thing about this grant is there was only four in the whole state of Virginia that got this grant because the application was done so correctly, and they saw the need.”
"It is basically a huge win for us," Chuck Presley, a member of the Bluefield, Va. Town Council, added. "We have a lot of people who want to use that property."
Presley said the jobs created at the site will be geared more toward manufacturing.
Bluefield is one of four localities that will share in more than $8.2 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grant funds. The town of Abingdon, also located in Southwest Virginia, received the biggest award at $5 million to redevelop the former K-mart building into a new child development and workforce hub for the region. The Abingdon project is expected to create 100 new jobs.
“These remarkable projects are breathing new life into dilapidated structures that have hindered our economic progress, transforming them into vibrant small businesses and symbols of community pride,” Youngkin said. “By harnessing the power of IRF grants, we are making strategic investments in the infrastructure, economy and vibrancy of Virginia and showcasing why Virginia is the place to live, work and do business.”
Youngkin said Industrial Revitalization Fund grants are used to leverage local and private resources to achieve market-driven redevelopment of vacant and deteriorated industrial and commercial properties.
“The revitalization of neglected structures is instrumental in driving economic growth and fostering thriving communities,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick added. “As we announce these grants, we recognize their critical role in catalyzing regional partnerships and driving economic development.”
