By Josephine E. Moore
CNHI News W.Va.
The YMCA of Southern West Virginia is gearing up to make a long-term impact on the lifeguard shortage being faced on its home turf as well as across the country.
Matthew Bishop, the chief operating officer for the YMCA of Southern West Virginia, said the initiative starts with offering more training classes earlier in the year as well as getting more kids interested in swimming at an earlier age.
After attracting only four participants for its January lifeguard training and certification class, Bishop said he’s hoping to increase that number for the February class.
“The past several years, there’s been a lifeguard shortage nationwide ... which is one of the problems that the (Beckley) city pools had with getting lifeguards this past summer,” Bishop said. “So we’re trying to offer the training a little bit earlier for people. That’s why we’ve had one in January, one in February and we have several more planned.”
In June of last year, the American Red Cross posted an article on its website calling attention to the ongoing, nationwide lifeguard shortage.
“Currently, a shortage of trained lifeguards has led to the closing of some aquatic facilities or reducing hours available for public use. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, staff shortages go beyond the aquatic industry and the increased competition for workers has made it difficult for aquatic facilities to hire and retain staff.”
Bishop said the Y is hoping to address the lifeguard shortage at a local level by encouraging kids to become interested in swimming at a younger age.
“The Y-USA has also experienced this whole lifeguard shortage and I think a lot of that stems from – we haven’t had as much interest in swimming as in years past,” he said.
“We’ve been trying to bring that back in those younger school-aged children, so that we can get them loving the water, learning to swim, getting them happy, and then be ready.”
Bishop said the Y recently brought back its competitive swim league for elementary school students, which they hope will gets kids loving the water at an early age.
After the leagues had been idled a couple of years, “we brought that back last year and had a pretty good success,” he said.
“So we brought it back again this year and we’re hoping that through doing that, it introduced these young kids to a love of aquatics. And then that can start training these kids up ... to swimming in middle school so then in high school, they become lifeguards and then just continue growing throughout. That’s kind of our goal.”
