MATOAKA — A 7-year-old child who was injured July 12 when he was struck by a passing pick up truck on Route 10 near the communities of Matoaka and Lashmeet was released Wednesday from a Charleston hospital.
Deputy L.L. Addair confirmed Wednesday that the boy had been released from Charleston Area Medical Center. Addair said he did not know the boy’s condition, but planned to follow up with his family.
Mercer County 911 was alerted about 5:30 p.m. on July 12 that a child had been struck by a vehicle in the area of Mills Hill on Route 10, Addair said soon after the incident. Deputies assisted the Princeton Rescue Squad when they arrived on the scene. The boy was taken to Princeton Community Hospital and was airlifted to Charleston.
“He was checking the mail across the road and didn’t see the truck when he ran back across the road,” Addair recalled.
The investigation showed that the pickup truck’s driver was not at fault, he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
